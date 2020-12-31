Prep hockey: Sturch scores OT winner for Warriors

DES MOINES – Landon Sturch scored 3 minutes and 39 seconds into overtime as the Waterloo Warriors knocked off the Des Moines Oak Leafs, 3-2, Thursday in Midwest High School Hockey League action.

Sturch scored on an assist from Casey Winders to cap off a back-and-forth game.

Waterloo opened the scoring on a Landon Schoonover goal with 1:43 left in the first. Harrison Foss assisted.

Des Moines tied it with a power play goal early in the second before Christian Heiser gave the Warriors (6-3-0) a 2-1 lead with 3:08 left in the second on assists from Cale Neuendorf and Sturch.

The Oak Leafs (6-2-0) tied it on an Anthony Meeink goal early in the third.

Waterloo returns to action Friday night against Sioux City at Young Arena at 7 p.m.

SCORE BY PERIODS

Waterloo;1;1;0;1 -- 3

DM Oak Leafs;0;1;1;0 -- 2

FIRST PERIOD – 1. Waterloo, Landon Schoonover (Harrison Foss), 15:17. Penalties – John Harrison, Wat (tripping), 6:19.