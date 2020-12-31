 Skip to main content
Prep hockey: Sturch scores OT winner for Warriors
alert top story
PREP HOCKEY

New Waterloo Warriors logo

DES MOINES – Landon Sturch scored 3 minutes and 39 seconds into overtime as the Waterloo Warriors knocked off the Des Moines Oak Leafs, 3-2, Thursday in Midwest High School Hockey League action.

Sturch scored on an assist from Casey Winders to cap off a back-and-forth game.

Waterloo opened the scoring on a Landon Schoonover goal with 1:43 left in the first. Harrison Foss assisted.

Des Moines tied it with a power play goal early in the second before Christian Heiser gave the Warriors (6-3-0) a 2-1 lead with 3:08 left in the second on assists from Cale Neuendorf and Sturch.

The Oak Leafs (6-2-0) tied it on an Anthony Meeink goal early in the third.

Waterloo returns to action Friday night against Sioux City at Young Arena at 7 p.m.

SCORE BY PERIODS

Waterloo;1;1;0;1  -- 3

DM Oak Leafs;0;1;1;0  --  2

FIRST PERIOD – 1. Waterloo, Landon Schoonover (Harrison Foss), 15:17. Penalties – John Harrison, Wat (tripping), 6:19.

SECOND PERIOD – 2. Des Moines. Landon Kooker (Marcus Miller), 3:55, pp, 3. Waterloo. Christian Heiser (Cale Neuendorf, Landon Sturch), 13:52. Penalties – Gage Pillack, Wat (tripping), 2:09, Quinn Glock, DM (slashing), 8:37.  

THIRD PERIOD – 4. Des Moines, Anthony Meeink (Mason Pospeshil), 5:27. Penalties – Heiser, Wat (high sticking), 3:16, Hunter Barton, DM (offensive language, match, game misconduct), 7:53, Dylan Hender, DM (hooking), 7:53, Brooks Doerrfeld, DM (tripping), 10:27, Foss, Wat (too many men), 12:01.

OVERTIME – 5. Waterloo, Sturch (Casey Winders), 3:39.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Waterloo;27

Des Moines;29

Goalies – Waterloo, Caleb Raisty (6 shots, 6 saves). Elijah Marchese (23 shots, 21 saves). Des Moines, Jack Evans (24 saves). Referee

JV: Des Moines 6, Waterloo 1: Warrior goal: Jameson Clark.

