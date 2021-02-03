Prep hockey: Raisty shutout lifts Warriors past Mohawks

MASON CITY – Caleb Raisty made 19 saves as the Waterloo Warriors posted a 1-0 victory over the Mason City Mohawks Wednesday in a Midwest High School Hockey League game.
Raisty improved to 6-1-0-1 in eight starts for Waterloo.
Carter Frost scored the only goal with 7 minutes and 40 seconds left in the second period. It was Frost's sixth goal of the season. John Harrison and Casey Winders assisted. Waterloo out-shot Mason City, 30-19.
Walker Radcliffe made 29 stops for the Mohawks.
The Warriors (15-5-0-1) return to action Saturday at the Des Moines Capitals.
Waterloo 1, Mason City 0
SCORE BY PERIODS
Waterloo;0;1;0 -- 1
Mason City;0;0;0 -- 0
FIRST PERIOD – No scoring. Penalites – Andrew Crane, MC (tripping), 5:17, Christian Heiser, Wat (tripping), 15:51.
SECOND PERIOD – 1. Waterloo, Carter Frost (John Harrison, Casey Winders), 9:20. Penalties – Kellen Kantaris, MC (tripping), 12:09.
THIRD PERIOD – No scoring. Penalties – Brendan Shaner, Wat (roughing), 12:16, Jacob Miller, MC (5-minute major, spearing), 12:16.
Shots on goal: Waterloo (30). Mason City 19)
Goalies – Waterloo, Caleb Raisty (19 Saves). Mason City, Walker Radcliffe (29 Saves).
JV: Warriors 3, Mason City 1: Waterloo goals – Zachary Terhune, Tayvon Homolar and Micah Schwickerath.
Jim Nelson
Sports Reporter
I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!
