 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep hockey: Raisty shutout lifts Warriors past Mohawks
0 comments
alert
PREP HOCKEY

Prep hockey: Raisty shutout lifts Warriors past Mohawks

{{featured_button_text}}
New Waterloo Warriors logo

MASON CITY –  Caleb Raisty made 19 saves as the Waterloo Warriors posted a 1-0 victory over the Mason City Mohawks Wednesday in a Midwest High School Hockey League game.

Raisty improved to 6-1-0-1 in eight starts for Waterloo. 

Carter Frost scored the only goal with 7 minutes and 40 seconds left in the second period. It was Frost's sixth goal of the season. John Harrison and Casey Winders assisted. Waterloo out-shot Mason City, 30-19. 

Walker Radcliffe made 29 stops for the Mohawks.

The Warriors (15-5-0-1) return to action Saturday at the Des Moines Capitals.

Waterloo 1, Mason City 0

SCORE BY PERIODS

Waterloo;0;1;0  -- 1

Mason City;0;0;0  -- 0

FIRST PERIOD – No scoring. Penalites – Andrew Crane, MC (tripping), 5:17, Christian Heiser, Wat (tripping), 15:51.

SECOND PERIOD – 1. Waterloo, Carter Frost (John Harrison, Casey Winders), 9:20. Penalties – Kellen Kantaris, MC (tripping), 12:09.

THIRD PERIOD – No scoring. Penalties – Brendan Shaner, Wat (roughing), 12:16, Jacob Miller, MC (5-minute major, spearing), 12:16.

Shots on goal: Waterloo (30). Mason City 19)

Goalies – Waterloo, Caleb Raisty (19 Saves). Mason City, Walker Radcliffe  (29 Saves).

JV: Warriors 3, Mason City 1: Waterloo goals – Zachary Terhune, Tayvon Homolar and Micah Schwickerath.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News