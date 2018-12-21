Try 1 month for 99¢

AMES — Chase Pabst turned aside 21 shots to record his sixth shutout as the Waterloo Warriors raced to a 5-0 Midwest High School Hockey League victory Thursday over Ames.

Waterloo got two goals each from Kole Latusick and Ben Sinnott as the Warriors improved to 15-0-0-1.

Latusick, the league leader in points with 46, got the scoring started on an assist from Carter Herbst with 8 minutes and 59 seconds left in the first period. Less than two minutes later, Brady Buckley made it 2-0 on assists from Ethan Fox and Jack Harrison.

The Warriors added two more goals in the second as Latusick scored his 20th of the season with Herbst and Sinnott assisting. Sinnott scored his first with 8:25 to go.

Sinnott made it 5-0 with 4:14 left in the third to close out the scoring.

Waterloo hosts Cedar Rapids (10-4-0-0) tonight at 8 p.m. inside Young Arena.

Warriors 5, Ames 0

SCORE BY PERIODS

Waterloo 2 2 1 — 5

Ames 0 0 0 — 0

FIRST PERIOD — 1. Waterloo, Kole Latusick (Carter Herbst), 8:01, 2. Waterloo, Brady Buckley (Ethan Fox, Jack Harrison), 9:49. Penalties — Keegan Smith, Wat (holding), 12:31, Aaron Seydell, Ames (tripping), 1626.

SECOND PERIOD — 3. Waterloo, Latusick (Herbst, Ben Sinnott), 5:30, 4. Waterloo, Sinnott (Fox), 8:35. Penalties — Smith, Wat (tripping), 10:39.

THIRD PERIOD — 5. Waterloo, Sinnott (Latusick, Mason Lamb), 12:56. Penalties — Sinnott, Wat (unsportsmanlike conduct), 1:43, Latusick, Wat (tripping), 3:17, Colton Burch, Wat (roughing), 10:19, Curtis Bragg, Ames (tripping), 16:44.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Waterloo 34

Ames 21

Goalies — Waterloo, Chase Pabst (21 saves). Ames, John Anderson (29 saves). Referee — Nic Meyer. Linesmen — Brian McHenry

WATERLOO JV 7, AMES JV 0

Warriors goals: J.T. Metcalf, Harrison Foss, Christian Heiser (2), Landen Schoonover, Andrew Congdon, J.P. Smith.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter for The Courier

Load comments