Prep hockey: Metcalf registers hat trick, Warriors top Quad City

DAVENPORT – J.T. Metcalf had a hat trick as the Waterloo Warriors won their first Midwest High School Hockey League game of the season Saturday, 4-1, over the Quad City Blues.

After Quad City took a 1-0 lead in the first, Metcalf scored on an assists from Cale Neuendorf and Landon Sturch to tie it with four seconds left to the first intermission.

Metcalf added two tallies to complete the hat trick in the third, including an empty net goal with 22 seconds left to seal the win.

Caleb Raisty made 17 saves to earn the win in net.

The victory came on the heels of losing twice to Kansas City last weekend.

Waterloo and Quad City play again today at 11:30 a.m.

Waterloo 4, Quad City 1

SCORE BY PERIOD

Waterloo 1 1 2 — 4

Quad City 1 0 0 — 1