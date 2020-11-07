 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep hockey: Metcalf registers hat trick, Warriors top Quad City
0 comments
alert
PREP HOCKEY

Prep hockey: Metcalf registers hat trick, Warriors top Quad City

{{featured_button_text}}
New Waterloo Warriors logo

DAVENPORT – J.T. Metcalf had a hat trick as the Waterloo Warriors won their first Midwest High School Hockey League game of the season Saturday, 4-1, over the Quad City Blues.

After Quad City took a 1-0 lead in the first, Metcalf scored on an assists from Cale Neuendorf and Landon Sturch to tie it with four seconds left to the first intermission.

Metcalf added two tallies to complete the hat trick in the third, including an empty net goal with 22 seconds left to seal the win.

Caleb Raisty made 17 saves to earn the win in net.

The victory came on the heels of losing twice to Kansas City last weekend.

Waterloo and Quad City play again today at 11:30 a.m.

Waterloo 4, Quad City 1

SCORE BY PERIOD

Waterloo 1 1 2 — 4

Quad City 1 0 0 — 1

FIRST PERIOD – 1. Quad City, Jeremiah Wauford (DeAngelo Ferrari), 11:16, 2. Waterloo, J.T. Metcalf (Cale Neuendorf, Landon Sturch), 16:56. Penalties – Cooper Johnson, Wat (checking from behind, misconduct), 11:05, Gage PIllack, Wat (elbowing), 15:04, Ferrari, QC (unsportsmanlike conduct), 15:27, Carter Frost, Wat (slashing), 16:16, John Nienhaus, QC (roughing, slashing), 16:16.

SECOND PERIOD – 3. Waterloo, John Harrison (unassisted), 14:20. Penalties – Harrison Foss, Wat (unsportsmanlike conduct), 2:04, Frost, Wat (holding), 2:04, Carter Amerine, QC (slashing), 5:43, Brady O’Niel, QC (high sticking), 13:49, Johnson, Wat (roughing), 13:49, Metcalf, Wat (tripping, roughing), 15:10, Johnson, Wat (second misconduct, game misconduct), 17:00.

THIRD PERIOD – 4. Waterloo, Metcalf (unassisted), 14:59, 5. Metcalf (Foss, Sturch), 16:38, en. Penalties – Braydan Kirchmann, Wat (hooking), 6:37, John Harrison, Wat (checking from behind, misconduct), 7:23, O’Niel, QC (high sticking), 14:52.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Waterloo 40

Quad City 18

Goalies – Waterloo, Caleb Raisty (17 saves). Quad City, Evan Lystiuk (37). Referee – Ronald Wicks. Linesmen – Cory Nelson, Todd Mahoney.

JV: Quad City 3, Waterloo 2: The Warriors got goals from Landon Monroe and Noah Jebe.

Waterloo 4, Quad City 1

SCORE BY PERIOD

Waterloo;1;1;2  --  4

Quad City;1;0;0  --  1

FIRST PERIOD – 1. Quad City, Jeremiah Wauford (DeAngelo Ferrari), 11:16, 2. Waterloo, J.T. Metcalf (Cale Neuendorf, Landon Sturch), 16:56.  Penalties – Cooper Johnson, Wat (checking from behind, misconduct), 11:05, Gage PIllack, Wat (elbowing), 15:04, Ferrari, QC (unsportsmanlike conduct), 15:27, Carter Frost, Wat (slashing), 16:16, John Nienhaus, QC (roughing, slashing), 16:16.

SECOND PERIOD – 3. Waterloo, John Harrison (unassisted), 14:20. Penalties – Harrison Foss, Wat (unsportsmanlike conduct), 2:04, Frost, Wat (holding),  2:04, Carter Amerine, QC (slashing), 5:43, Brady O’Niel, QC (high sticking), 13:49, Johnson, Wat (roughing), 13:49, Metcalf, Wat (tripping, roughing), 15:10, Johnson, Wat (second misconduct, game misconduct), 17:00.

THIRD PERIOD – 4. Waterloo, Metcalf (unassisted), 14:59, 5. Metcalf (Foss, Sturch), 16:38, en.  Penalties – Braydan Kirchmann, Wat (hooking), 6:37, John Harrison, Wat (checking from behind, misconduct), 7:23, O’Niel, QC (high sticking), 14:52.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Waterloo;40

Quad City;18

Goalies – Waterloo, Caleb Raisty (17 saves). Quad City, Evan Lystiuk (37). Referee – Ronald Wicks. Linesmen – Cory Nelson, Todd Mahoney. 

JV: Quad City 3, Waterloo 2: The Warriors got goals from Landon Monroe and Noah Jebe. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News