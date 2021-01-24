Prep hockey: Kansas City pulls away late from Warriors

WATERLOO — One day removed from a contest that came down to a shootout, Kansas City finished strong Sunday during a rematch with the Waterloo Warriors.

The Jets recorded four goals in the third period and prevailed 5-1 inside Young Arena.

Kansas City held a 45-30 advantage in shots as each team generated plenty of opportunities.

Waterloo goalie Elijah Marchese finished with 40 saves, while Kansas City’s Connor Adams turned back 29 shots.

After allowing a power play goal from Hunter Swierczek early in the first period, Waterloo tied the score on J.T. Metcalf’s goal off assists from Casey Winders and Landon Sturch.

Following a scoreless second period, Kansas City tallied four goals over the first nine minutes of the third period to pull away. Swierczek led the Jets with two goals.

Kansas City 5, Waterloo 1

SCORE BY PERIOD

Kansas City 1 0 4 — 5

Waterloo 1 0 0 — 1