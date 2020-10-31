Prep hockey: Kansas City jets past Waterloo in MWHSHL opener

WATERLOO – A three goal second period helped Kansas City take control early before the Jets held on for a 5-3 Midwest High School Hockey League win Saturday over the Waterloo Warriors at Young Arena.

The season-opening game featuring the defending MWHSHL tournament champions, Kansas City, against the regular-season champs, the Warriors, looked like a rout early.

The Jets led 1-0 after one, but goals by Mason Johnston, Matt Buoniconti and Hunter Swierczek in the second period gave Kansas City a commanding 4-0 lead after two.

The Jets increased their lead to 5-0 on Swierczek’s second goal 3:59 into the third.

Waterloo responded with three goals in the final three minutes. The Warriors got goals from John Harrison, Landen Schoonover and Harrison Foss.

The two teams meet again today at 10:30 a.m.

Kansas City 5, Waterloo 3

SCORE BY PERIOD

Kansas City 1 3 1 – 5

Waterloo 0 0 0 — 0