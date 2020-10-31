 Skip to main content
Prep hockey: Kansas City jets past Waterloo in MWHSHL opener
Prep hockey: Kansas City jets past Waterloo in MWHSHL opener

New Waterloo Warriors logo

WATERLOO – A three goal second period helped Kansas City take control early before the Jets held on for a 5-3 Midwest High School Hockey League win Saturday over the Waterloo Warriors at Young Arena.

The season-opening game featuring the defending MWHSHL tournament champions, Kansas City, against the regular-season champs, the Warriors, looked like a rout early.

The Jets led 1-0 after one, but goals by Mason Johnston, Matt Buoniconti and Hunter Swierczek in the second period gave Kansas City a commanding 4-0 lead after two.

The Jets increased their lead to 5-0 on Swierczek’s second goal 3:59 into the third.

Waterloo responded with three goals in the final three minutes. The Warriors got goals from John Harrison, Landen Schoonover and Harrison Foss.

The two teams meet again today at 10:30 a.m.

Kansas City 5, Waterloo 3

SCORE BY PERIOD

Kansas City 1 3 1 – 5

Waterloo 0 0 0 — 0

FIRST PERIOD – 1. Kansas City, Colin Bachtle 9Charlie Graven), 11:50. Penalties – Carter Frost, Wat (interference), Landon Sturch, Wat (tripping), Sturch, Wat (roughing), 13:24.

SECOND PERIOD – 2. Kansas City, Mason Johnston (Hunter Swierzcek, Matt Buoniconti), 4:28, 3. Kansas City, Buoniconti (Johnston, Caleb Schmitz), 14:57, 4. Kansas City, Hunter Swierczek (Johnston, Buoniconti), 15:04. Penalties – Buoniconti, KC (tripping), 12:11, Frost, Wat (roughing), 14:35, Graven, KC (cross checking), 16:34.

THIRD PERIOD – 5. Kansas City, Swierczek (Buoniconti, Schmitz), 3:59, 6. Waterloo, John Harrison (Cael Neuendorf), 14:28, 7. Waterloo, Landen Schoonover (unassisted), 15:15, 8. Waterloo, Harrison Foss (Casey Winders), 15:18. Penalties – Cooper Johnson, Wat (interference), 2:57, Cale Neuendorf, Wat (unsportsmanlike conduct), 5:15. Bachtle, KC (unsportsmanlike conduct), 8:33, Frost, Wat (unsportsmanlike conduct), 8:33, Carson Baker, KC (holding), 11:32.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Kansas City 30

Waterloo 24

Goalies – Kansas City, Zach Broxterman (21 saves). Waterloo, Elijah Marchese (25 saves). Referee – Ian Carlson. Linesmen – Ethan Fox, Mitchell Denhartog.

WATERLOO JV 3, KANSAS CITY JV 2: Tayvon Homolar had two goals and an assist for Waterlo. Landon Monroe also scored for the Warriors.

