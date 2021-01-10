Prep hockey: Heiser hat trick lifts Warriors to victory

WATERLOO — Christian Heiser had a hat trick for the second straight day as the Waterloo Warriors completed a weekend sweep of the Quad City Blues Sunday in a 5-3 in Midwest High School Hockey League action at Young Arena.

One night after scoring three times in a 9-1 win over the Blues, Heiser had a pair of goals in the second period and then completed his hat trick just 2 minutes and 20 seconds into the third to give the Warriors a 5-0 lead.

Heiser now has nine goals and ranks second in scoring for Waterloo with 20 points.

“I thought all three lines played strong today like we did yesterday,” Warrior head coach Brian Cook said. “Even defensively, we were pretty good. We gave up a couple late goals, but overall very happy with our offensive output and overall effort.”

Waterloo (10-3-0) got on the board early as J.T. Metcalf found the back of the net just 2:35 into the game on a nifty shot that found a small gap above the shoulder of Quad City goalie Evan Lystiuk and just under the bar. Assists came from Heiser and Jameson Clark.

Carter Frost made it 2-0 charging hard to the net and slipping the puck home with 9:51 left in the first.