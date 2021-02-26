 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep hockey: Dubuque snaps Waterloo's 11-game win streak
0 comments
top story
PREP HOCKEY

Prep hockey: Dubuque snaps Waterloo's 11-game win streak

{{featured_button_text}}
New Waterloo Warriors logo

DUBUQUE -- While the Waterloo Warriors' 11-game win streak came to an end during Friday night's season finale, goaltender Caleb Raisty finished the season with a Midwest High School Hockey League record.

Raisty turned back 30 of 31 shots to produce a save percentage of .958%, breaking the old single-season record of .957% set by Des Moines Oak Leafs goaltender Jordan Buenting in the 2006-07 campaign.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Dubuque's Malakhi Haley's first-period goal held up for a 1-0 win over Waterloo inside Mystique Ice Center.

Dubuque finished with a 31-17 advantage in shots, but Raisty kept the Warriors (22-6-1-2) in the game.

Isaac Tillman finished with a shutout for Dubuque (22-4-2-0).

Raisty was in net for 14 games (670 minutes) and faced 333 shots while allowing only 14 goals during this record-setting season.

Dubuque 1, Waterloo 0

SCORE BY PERIODS

Waterloo;0;0;0 -- 0

Dubuque;1;0;0 -- 1

FIRST PERIOD -- 1. Dubuque, Malakhi Haley (Blake Bakey), 9:41. Penalties -- No penalties.

SECOND PERIOD -- No scoring. Penalties -- Blake Bechen-Dub. (slashing) 3:49, Cale Neuendorf-Wat. (holding) 4:30, Christian Heiser-Wat. (tripping) 10:15.

THIRD PERIOD -- No scoring. Penalties -- Brendan Shaner-Wat. (holding) 9:50, Jeremiah Snyder-Dub. (misconduct, delay of game) 15:43, Carter Frost-Wat. (roughing) 15:43.

Shots on goal: Dubuque 31, Waterloo 17.

Goalies -- Waterloo, Caleb Raisty (30 saves). Dubuque, Isaac Tillman (17 saves).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News