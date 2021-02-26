Prep hockey: Dubuque snaps Waterloo's 11-game win streak

DUBUQUE -- While the Waterloo Warriors' 11-game win streak came to an end during Friday night's season finale, goaltender Caleb Raisty finished the season with a Midwest High School Hockey League record.

Raisty turned back 30 of 31 shots to produce a save percentage of .958%, breaking the old single-season record of .957% set by Des Moines Oak Leafs goaltender Jordan Buenting in the 2006-07 campaign.

Dubuque's Malakhi Haley's first-period goal held up for a 1-0 win over Waterloo inside Mystique Ice Center.

Dubuque finished with a 31-17 advantage in shots, but Raisty kept the Warriors (22-6-1-2) in the game.

Isaac Tillman finished with a shutout for Dubuque (22-4-2-0).

Raisty was in net for 14 games (670 minutes) and faced 333 shots while allowing only 14 goals during this record-setting season.

