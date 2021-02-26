Prep hockey: Dubuque snaps Waterloo's 11-game win streak

DUBUQUE -- While the Waterloo Warriors' 11-game win streak came to an end during Friday night's season finale, goaltender Caleb Raisty finished the season with a Midwest High School Hockey League record.
Raisty turned back 30 of 31 shots to produce a save percentage of .958%, breaking the old single-season record of .957% set by Des Moines Oak Leafs goaltender Jordan Buenting in the 2006-07 campaign.
Support Local Journalism
Dubuque's Malakhi Haley's first-period goal held up for a 1-0 win over Waterloo inside Mystique Ice Center.
Dubuque finished with a 31-17 advantage in shots, but Raisty kept the Warriors (22-6-1-2) in the game.
Isaac Tillman finished with a shutout for Dubuque (22-4-2-0).
Raisty was in net for 14 games (670 minutes) and faced 333 shots while allowing only 14 goals during this record-setting season.
Dubuque 1, Waterloo 0
SCORE BY PERIODS
Waterloo;0;0;0 -- 0
Dubuque;1;0;0 -- 1
FIRST PERIOD -- 1. Dubuque, Malakhi Haley (Blake Bakey), 9:41. Penalties -- No penalties.
SECOND PERIOD -- No scoring. Penalties -- Blake Bechen-Dub. (slashing) 3:49, Cale Neuendorf-Wat. (holding) 4:30, Christian Heiser-Wat. (tripping) 10:15.
THIRD PERIOD -- No scoring. Penalties -- Brendan Shaner-Wat. (holding) 9:50, Jeremiah Snyder-Dub. (misconduct, delay of game) 15:43, Carter Frost-Wat. (roughing) 15:43.
Shots on goal: Dubuque 31, Waterloo 17.
Goalies -- Waterloo, Caleb Raisty (30 saves). Dubuque, Isaac Tillman (17 saves).
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Nick Petaros
Sports Reporter
Sports reporter for The Courier
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.