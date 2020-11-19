Midwest High School Hockey League pauses season

After seeking additional guidance from the office of Iowa governor Kim Reynolds, the Midwest High School Hockey League has paused its 2020-21 season until Dec. 10.

The Waterloo Warriors are members of the MWHSHL.

Following Governor Reynolds’ COVID-19 proclamation issued Monday, Nov. 16, on sporting activities, there was some confusion about how it affected the MWHSHL.

So, after League officials contacted the Governor’s office, it was confirmed that the proclamation considers the League to be recreational and is therefore prohibited from gathering. The proclamation started Tuesday and will end at midnight Thursday, December 10.

The league hopes to return to play on Dec. 11.

In addition to pausing games practice is also paused for all Iowa teams during this period. Kansas City can continue to practice. Lincoln and Omaha can begin practice after their quarantine and shutdown periods are lifted.

The Warriors, the defending regular-season league champions, had won three straight games and stand 3-2 on the season. It's next game was scheduled for Nov. 28 at the Des Moines Oak Leafs.

In all the Warriors will have four games affected by the pause.

When league play is permitted to start again, teams will follow the current schedule, concluding with the year-end Varsity and Jr. Varsity tournaments in Ames March 4-7.

