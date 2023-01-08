High School Hockey: Waterloo scores early, comes from behind to beat Blues

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Warriors overcame special teams woes to take down the Quad City Blues, 5-4, in Waterloo, Sunday.

Warriors head coach Brian Cook said his team never got down on themselves in the narrow win despite allowing two power play goals and coming up empty on all five of their power play opportunities.

“We got a little bit more consistent through all three lines,” Cook said. “Then, when we did get behind, we did not give up. We fought back.”

According to Cook, Waterloo’s special teams difficulties are too be expected given the youthful makeup of the roster.

“Our power play and penalty kill players are very young,” Cook said. “Most of them, if not all of them, are first year varsity players. It is a different step from JV to varsity. It is accentuated by special teams because the other team has their best players out…We just have to focus on that a little more in practice which we will.”

The Warriors wasted no time in giving their home crowd something to cheer for as defenseman Shayn Hesse beat Quad City netminder Riley Stirrett.

Defenseman Maddox Harn moved the puck into the zone up the right wing side and into the corner of the attacking zone. Drawing three Blues defenders, Harn sent a pass across the ice to Hesse for the one-time goal.

Waterloo added to its lead less than three minutes later.

Forward Cayden Kutz forced a turnover as the Blues attempted to break the puck out of their defending zone. Kutz split two defenders and put the puck just over Stirrett’s left leg pad to put the Warriors on top 2-0.

The Blues answered the Warriors opening statement with a goal two minutes later as forward Isaiah Conrad cleaned up a rebound off a Deangelo Ferrari attempt on net.

With their lead cut in half, Waterloo added their third marker of the first period.

Waterloo forward Owen Dellinger intercepted a pass in the Warriors defensive zone and hit forward Max Schuchmann with a break out pass up the middle of the ice. Schuchmann beat Quad City’s defense to the outside and tuck the puck into the net with a nice move to beat Stirrett.

The Blues managed a power play tally from Liam Quinn with 47 seconds remaining in the period. A two minute minor on Hesse for roughing put Quad City on the man advantage.

Despite needing to kill off two separate penalties and Jebe to stop a penalty shot, the Warriors emerged from the middle period unscathed and maintained their one-goal, 3-2 advantage at the start of the third period.

Conrad corralled a rebound off a John Nienhaus shot from the left wing point to tie the game 3-3 just one minute into the third period.

Seven minutes later with Waterloo down a man on the penalty kill, Chase Deyoung redirected a shot from Conrad to put the Blues ahead, 4-3.

The Blues’ lead, their first of the game, lasted just 17 seconds as Kutz redirected a centering pass from Harn with 8:34 remaining in regulation.

The Warriors managed their quick response thanks to a positive attitude despite falling behind for the first time.

“I did not really say anything (to the team),” Cook said. “The players on the bench took on their own and said ‘Hey, let’s not get down and keep working.’ That is what they did.”

One minute later and 13 seconds into a Waterloo penalty, Stirrett attempted to play the puck in the corner, but Waterloo forward Dayton Niedert forced a turnover and put the puck into the empty net to give Waterloo the lead.

“I tried to get the goalie scared, get him to move the puck,” Niedert said. “He slipped and fell…I had the open net. I was not missing that.”

The Warriors prevented Quad City from tying the game with the extra attacker and sealed their fourth win of the season, improving to 4-9.

Currently on the outside, looking in, Niedert said the win will be huge for the Warriors if they are able to finish off the season with a berth in the Midwest High School Hockey League tournament.

“Making us look good for the points,” Niedert said. “Catching to all the leaders so we can get that eighth spot so we can go to state. Hopefully, at state, we can be the underdogs.”

Waterloo 5, Quad City 4 SCORE BY PERIODS Quad City 2 0 2 — 4 Waterloo 3 0 2 – 5 FIRST PERIOD – 1. Waterloo, Shayn Hesse (Maddox Harn), 0:51, 2. Waterloo, Cayden Kutz, 3:08, 1. Quad City, Isaiah Conrad (Deangelo Ferrari, Liam Quinn), 5:17, pp., 3. Waterloo, Max Schuhmann (Owen Dellinger), 14:31, 2. Quad City, Quinn (Ferrari, John Nienhaus), 16:13. Penalties – Hesse, Wat (roughing), 15:32. SECOND PERIOD – No Scoring. Penalties – Harn, Wat (cross checking), 5:16, Harn, Wat (tripping), 8:40, Nienhaus, QC (interference), 13:54, Dellinger, Wat (Interference), 15:29. THIRD PERIOD – 3. Quad City, Conrad 2 (Ferrari, Neinhaus), 1:01, 4. Quad City, Chase Deyoung (Conrad, Neinhaus), 8:11, pp., 4. Waterloo, Kutz (Harn), 8:26, 5. Waterloo, Niedert (Harn), 9:27, sh. Penalties – Deyoung, QC (slashing), 2:44, Mueller, QC (holding), 5:24, Niedert, Wat (tripping), 6:33, Kutz, Wat (tripping), 9:11, Giesecke, QC (head contact-minor, head contact-misconduct), 11:36. SHOTS ON GOAL Quad City 13 13 10 — 36 Waterloo 9 9 11 — 29 Goalies – Quad City, Riley Stirrett (29 shots, 24 saves). Waterloo, Gavin Jebe (36 shots, 32 saves).