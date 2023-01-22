High School Hockey: Waterloo drops pair of games to Omaha

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Warriors fell to 6-12-1 on the season after dropping a pair of weekend home games against the Omaha Jr. Lancers.

On Saturday, the Lancers jumped ahead with four goals in the first period.

Waterloo surrendered two goals in each of the final two periods and fell 8-0.

The Warriors looked to rebound on Sunday as Max Schuchmann found the back of the net less than a minute into the contest. Dayton Niedert got credit for an assist on the goal.

Despite jumping out to an early lead, the Warriors fell behind by the end of the first period as Omaha scored a pair of goals in the final 10 minutes of the period.

The Lancers added three more tallies in the second period to jump out to a 5-1 lead heading into the final period of action.

Waterloo cut the Lancers' lead to 5-2 as Cayden Kutz scored two minutes into the third period off a Niedert assist. However, Waterloo did not muster a come back as Omaha scored three third period goals to win 8-2.