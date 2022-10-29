High School Hockey: Warriors win season opener in shootout

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Warriors started their regular season champion title defense with a 5-4 shootout win over the Ames Cyclones, Friday.

Ames opened the scoring just over nine minutes into the first period as Wyatt Pink found the back of the net.

The Warriors responded back 46 seconds later with a goal by Jack Rikkers with an assist from Dayton Niedert.

A pair of goals from Jayden White in the second period allowed the Warriors to take a 3-2 lead into the final period of play. White tallied his first just over one minute into the second with an assist from Maddox Harn. He added his second with 15 seconds remaining in the period on assists from Niedert and Sean Wetlaufer.

In the third period, the Warriors extended their lead as Andrew Bushbaum scored 14 seconds into the frame. Niedert and White picked up assists on the goal.

Pink cut the Warriors lead to 4-3 with a goal at the 11:56 mark of the third. Tristin Scheuffele tied the game for the Cyclones with 5:35 left in the period.

After both teams went scoreless during the five minute overtime, Bushbaum sealed the win with a goal in the shootout.

Goaltender Gavin Jebe held Ames scoreless in the shootout and made 29 saves on 33 shots in his first start at the varsity level.