DAVENPORT – Dayton Niedert and Cayden Kutz each scored twice as the Waterloo Warriors picked up a 6-3 Midwest High School Hockey League victory over the Quad City Blues Sunday.

Niedert scored the first two two goals of the game as Waterloo scored three times each in the first and second periods as the finished a two-game sweep of the Blues over the weekend.

Niedert finished the game with five points as he also had three assists.

Maddox Harn had a goal and an assist, Jayden White a goal and two assists and Max Schuchmann had two assists.

Jocelyn Endelman made 20 saves to earn the win in net.

Saturday, Jayden White scored twice, while Harn, Schuchmann and Kutz scored in a 5-1 win.

The victories improved the Warriors to 8-14-0-1.