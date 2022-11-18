High School Hockey: Warriors fall in overtime to Dubuque

DUBUQUE – The Dubuque Fighting Saints scored with 19 seconds left to force overtime and then won it 2 minutes and 41 seconds into overtime as they defeated the Waterloo Warriors, 4-3 in OT, Thursday in Midwest High School Hockey League action at the Mystique Ice Arena.

Trailing 2-1 after two periods, the Warriors rallied to take a 3-2 lead as Max Schuchmann scored to tie it with 10 minutes left in the third on an assist from Liam Driscoll.

Jayden White put Waterloo head 3:20 left in the period on an assist from Maddox Harn.

But Carter Kerkenbush tied it at the 16:41 mark for the Saints.

Waterloo also got a goal from Andrew Bushbaum in the second period that made it 2-1. White assisted on the goal.

Jocelyn Endelman made 22 saves for the Warriors in net.