HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY

High School Hockey: Sioux City completes sweep of Warriors

  Updated
  • 0

WATERLOO – A five-goal second-period explosion helped the Sioux City Metros complete a weekend sweep of the Waterloo Warriors Sunday at Young Arena with a 7-3 Midwest High School Hockey League victory. 

Dayton Neidert on assists from Maddox Harn and Andrew Bushbaum had given Waterloo a 1-0 lead after one, but Grant Harder scored twice as Sioux City exploded for five goals, including four in the final five minutes of the second to take a a 5-1 lead.

Waterloo got a goal from Owen Dellinger on assists from Jayden White and Max Schuchmann late in the second, and then the Warriors narrowed their gap to 5-3 on a Bushbaum goal with assists going to Cayden Kutz and Niedert just 41 seconds into the third. 

But Sioux City followed with two more goals, including Harder's third of the game with 11:20 left. 

Saturday night

People are also reading…

The Sioux City Metros topped the Warriors, 7-1. 

Two power play goals in the first period set the trajectory for the rest of the evening, and Warriors head coach Brian Cook said that is typical in the MWHSHL, where early displays of dominance carry through the rest of the game.

The Waterloo Warriors battle on the ice with the Sioux City Metros on Saturday evening.

“We had two power plays that we should’ve scored on,” Cook said. “And sometimes, this league is a league where if you score the first goal, you kind of get the momentum and it really helps your team.”

Senior Joseph Hope got that momentum started for Sioux City five minutes and 56 seconds into the first period with a goal, followed up with another Metros goal with four minutes and 19 seconds left on the clock. A minute later, Sioux City scored again a minute later and lead 3-0 after the opening period. 

These three goals – especially the first two made during power plays – proved too much for the Warriors.

“That just really puts us behind an eight ball and that can’t happen,” Cook said.

In the second period, Sioux City stayed on the attack scoring four more times to build a 7-0 lead.

Waterloo West junior Cayden Kutz saved the team from a shutout, however, by firing in a goal with one second left in the period. It was Kutz's first career varsity goal.

“They’ve got a very good hockey team over there – very offensive defensemen – they get a lot of opportunities and we just did not protect the middle of the ice very well tonight,” Cook said.

