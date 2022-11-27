High School Hockey: Sioux City bests Warriors

WATERLOO – The Sioux City Metros won 7-1 over the Waterloo Warriors on Saturday in Midwest High School Hockey League action at Young Arena.
Two power play goals in the first period set the trajectory for the rest of the evening, and Warriors head coach Brian Cook said that is typical in the MWHSHL, where early displays of dominance carry through the rest of the game.
The Waterloo Warriors battle on the ice with the Sioux City Metros on Saturday evening.
“We had two power plays that we should’ve scored on,” Cook said. “And sometimes, this league is a league where if you score the first goal, you kind of get the momentum and it really helps your team.”
Senior Joseph Hope got that momentum started for Sioux City five minutes and 56 seconds into the first period with a goal, followed up with another Metros goal with four minutes and 19 seconds left on the clock. A minute later, Sioux City scored again a minute later and lead 3-0 after the opening period.
These three goals – especially the first two made during power plays – proved too much for the Warriors.
“That just really puts us behind an eight ball and that can’t happen,” Cook said.
In the second period, Sioux City stayed on the attack scoring four more times to build a 7-0 lead.
Waterloo West junior Cayden Kutz saved the team from a shutout, however, by firing in a goal with one second left in the period. It was Kutz's first career varsity goal.
“They’ve got a very good hockey team over there – very offensive defensemen – they get a lot of opportunities and we just did not protect the middle of the ice very well tonight,” Cook said.
Photos: UNI men's basketball vs. Northern Illinois, Nov. 26 at McLeod Center
MBB UNI vs. NIU 1
iNorthern Iowa's Tytan Anderson shouts after drawing the foul after making a layup against Northern Illinois on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
MBB UNI vs. NIU 2
Northern Iowa's Bowen Born drives down the baseline against Northern Illinois on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBB UNI vs. NIU 3
Northern Iowa's Landon Wolf drives the ball down the baseline against Northern Illinois on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBB UNI vs. NIU 4
Northern Iowa's Michael Duax dunks the ball against Northern Illinois on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBB UNI vs. NIU 5
Northern Iowa's Michael Duax reacts after dunking the ball against Northern Illinois on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBB UNI vs. NIU 6
Northern Iowa's Tytan Anderson takes a shot from under the basket against Northern Illinois on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBB UNI vs. NIU 7
Northern Iowa's Bowen Born puts up a three-point shot as Northern Illinois' David Coit goesto block on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBB UNI vs. NIU 8
Northern Iowa's Tytan Anderson loses the ball as he goes to the ground against Northern Illinois on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBB UNI vs. NIU 9
Northern Iowa's Trey Campbell drives the ball down the court against Northern Illinois on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBB UNI vs. NIU 10
Northern Iowa's Tytan Anderson looks for an open lane against Northern Illinois on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBB UNI vs. NIU 11
Northern Iowa's Bowen Born takes a free throw against Northern Illinois on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBB UNI vs. NIU 12
Northern Iowa's James Betz drives to the basket against Northern Illinois on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBB UNI vs. NIU 13
Northern Iowa's Trey Campbell is fouled by Northern Illinois' Kaleb Thornton as he goes to the basket on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBB UNI vs. NIU 14
Northern Iowa's Michael Duax takes a shot under the basket against Northern Illinois on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBB UNI vs. NIU 15
Northern Iowa's Derek Krogmann drives to the basket for a layup against Northern Illinois on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBB UNI vs. NIU 16
Northern Iowa's Michael Duax drives to the basket for a layup against Northern Illinois on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!