Prep volleyball: Regents win on Senior Night

WATERLOO — Senior Amber Smith had a team-high 11 kills as Waterloo Christian won an Iowa Star Conference volleyball match Monday over Clarksville, 25-11, 25-9, 25-18.

The victory improved the Regents to 10-9.

Reagan Wheeler added nine kills, and Lauren Bergstrom had 24 assists.

Waterloo Christian served at a 97 percent rate as the Regents had just two errors in 74 serve attempts.

“It was an all-around fun night,” Waterloo Christian coach Angela Evans said. “You could tell our seniors really came to play.”

