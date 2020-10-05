Prep volleyball: Regents win on Senior Night

WATERLOO — Senior Amber Smith had a team-high 11 kills as Waterloo Christian won an Iowa Star Conference volleyball match Monday over Clarksville, 25-11, 25-9, 25-18.
The victory improved the Regents to 10-9.
Reagan Wheeler added nine kills, and Lauren Bergstrom had 24 assists.
Waterloo Christian served at a 97 percent rate as the Regents had just two errors in 74 serve attempts.
“It was an all-around fun night,” Waterloo Christian coach Angela Evans said. “You could tell our seniors really came to play.”
