 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep girls' basketball: Trelka has 18 as Waterloo Christian wins
0 comments
alert
PREP GIRLS' ROUNDUP

Prep girls' basketball: Trelka has 18 as Waterloo Christian wins

{{featured_button_text}}
Waterloo Christian logo

WATERLOO -- Faith Trelka had 18 points and Reagan Wheeler 13 as Waterloo Christian improved to 5-3 overall with a 47-31 Iowa Star Conference win over Green Mountain-Garwin Tuesday. 

The Regents led 23-11 at halftime.

Waterloo Christian also got a strong defensive effort from Sidra Wheeler who led GMG’s leading scorer Emily Vaughn two points below her season average.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News