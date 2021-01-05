Prep girls' basketball: Trelka has 18 as Waterloo Christian wins

WATERLOO -- Faith Trelka had 18 points and Reagan Wheeler 13 as Waterloo Christian improved to 5-3 overall with a 47-31 Iowa Star Conference win over Green Mountain-Garwin Tuesday.
The Regents led 23-11 at halftime.
Waterloo Christian also got a strong defensive effort from Sidra Wheeler who led GMG’s leading scorer Emily Vaughn two points below her season average.
Jim Nelson
Sports Reporter
I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!
