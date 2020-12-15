 Skip to main content
Prep girls' basketball: Regents pick up win No. 4
PREP GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Prep girls' basketball: Regents pick up win No. 4

WATERLOO -- Amber Smith had 14 points as Waterloo Christian topped Dunkerton in Iowa Star Conference action Tuesday, 48-35.

Faith Trelka added eight points and nine steals and Sidra Wheeler had nine points.

The Regents (4-2) play at Baxter Friday.

Bailey VanLengen led the Raiders (3-3) with 14 points.

WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 48, DUNKERTON 35

WATERLOO CHRISTIAN (4-2) – Amber Smith 14, Allison White 6, Ashlynn Walston 2, Reagan Wheeler 7, Sidra Wheeler 9, Faith Trelka 8, Casetella 2.

DUNKERTON (3-3) – Ellie Teisinger 2, Bailey VanLengen 14, Morgan Weepie 7, Mallory Tisue 12.

