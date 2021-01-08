Prep boys' basketball: Regents power past Clarksville, 75-43

WATERLOO – Drew Wagner had 28 points and Dominick Jones 23 as Waterloo Christian rolled to a 75-43 Iowa Star Conference boys’ basketball win Friday.
The Regents (2-7) jumped on the Indians (0-9) early leading 17-6 after one quarter.
Clarksville cut its deficit to eight by halftime, but Waterloo Christian put it away in the second half outscoring Clarksville, 43-19.
Jacob Stauffer led Clarksville with 14.
Waterloo Christian 75, Clarksville 43
CLARKSVILLE (0-9) – Eli Schmidt 5 3-4 13, Cade Ison 0 0-0 0, Alek Kellogg 2 1-2 6, Donald Kielman 1 1-7 4, Jacob Stauffer 5 3-3 14, Gavin Kelm 1 0-0 2, Cooper Negen 2 0-0 4. 16 8-16 43
WATERLOO CHRISTIAN (2-7) – Mason Reister 1 2-4 4, Aaron Zwack 3 1-2 9, Carson Rowenhorst 1 0-0 2, Bryce Adams 1 0-0 2, Dominick Jones 7 9-10 23, Will Davis 1 0-0 3, David Swalve 1 0-0 2, Mick Hannan 1 0-0 2, Drew Wagner 13 2-5 28. Totals 29 14-21 75.
Clarksville;6;18;11;8 -- 43
Waterloo Christian;17;15;21;22 -- 75
3-point goals – Clarksville 2 (Kellogg, Stauffer). Waterloo Christian 2 (Zwack, Davis). Totals fouls – Clarksville 18, Waterloo Christian 18. Fouled out – Ison.