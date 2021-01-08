 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep boys' basketball: Regents power past Clarksville, 75-43
0 comments
alert
PREP BOYS' BASKETBALL

Prep boys' basketball: Regents power past Clarksville, 75-43

{{featured_button_text}}
prep-logo-waterloo christian.jpg

WATERLOO – Drew Wagner had 28 points and Dominick Jones 23 as Waterloo Christian rolled to a 75-43 Iowa Star Conference boys’ basketball win Friday.

The Regents (2-7) jumped on the Indians (0-9) early leading 17-6 after one quarter.

Clarksville cut its deficit to eight by halftime, but Waterloo Christian put it away in the second half outscoring Clarksville, 43-19.

Jacob Stauffer led Clarksville with 14.

Waterloo Christian 75, Clarksville 43

CLARKSVILLE (0-9) – Eli Schmidt 5 3-4 13, Cade Ison 0 0-0 0, Alek Kellogg 2 1-2 6, Donald Kielman 1 1-7 4, Jacob Stauffer 5 3-3 14, Gavin Kelm 1 0-0 2, Cooper Negen 2 0-0 4. 16 8-16 43

WATERLOO CHRISTIAN (2-7) – Mason Reister 1 2-4 4, Aaron Zwack 3 1-2 9, Carson Rowenhorst 1 0-0 2, Bryce Adams 1 0-0 2, Dominick Jones 7 9-10 23, Will Davis 1 0-0 3, David Swalve 1 0-0 2, Mick Hannan 1 0-0 2, Drew Wagner 13 2-5 28. Totals 29 14-21 75.

Clarksville;6;18;11;8 --  43

Waterloo Christian;17;15;21;22  -- 75

3-point goals – Clarksville 2 (Kellogg, Stauffer). Waterloo Christian 2 (Zwack, Davis). Totals fouls – Clarksville 18, Waterloo Christian 18. Fouled out – Ison.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News