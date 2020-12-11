Prep basketball: Janesville boys, Waterloo Christian girls claim victories

Junior Sidra Wheeler delivered for Waterloo Christian during the game-altering run. She collected 10 of her game-high 14 points, including hitting a pair of 3-pointers, during the decisive run.

“We have really good chemistry on this team,” Wheeler said. “We give each a lot of encouragement and we really play well together. This was a good win for us.”

The Regents bolted to a 22-10 second-quarter lead en route to victory. Janesville drew within 23-18 early in the second half before the Regents responded with four straight points.

Wheeler connected on her final basket, converting in the lane early in the fourth quarter to boost her team to a 31-22 advantage.

“Sidra is a very, very confident player and I encourage that,” Waterloo Christian coach Wes Kennedy said. “When she does get on, watch out, she will knock her shots down. She was key in that run in the first half for us.”

Waterloo Christian improved to 3-1 overall while the Wildcats fell to 1-3.