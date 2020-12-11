 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep basketball: Janesville boys, Waterloo Christian girls claim victories
0 comments
breaking top story
PREP BASKETBALL

Prep basketball: Janesville boys, Waterloo Christian girls claim victories

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – The Janesville Wildcats put on a show.

Janesville flexed its muscle with a high-flying, fast-paced attack in an impressive boys’ basketball victory Friday night.

The Wildcats built an early double-digit lead en route to a convincing 61-37 road win over Waterloo Christian in Iowa Star Conference play.

Janesville, ranked 10th in Class 1A, improved to 4-0 overall. The Wildcats have dominated their competition. No team has come within 24 points of them this season and that trend continued Friday.

Janesville raced to a 15-4 first-quarter lead and built the advantage to 31-10 by halftime.

“We played really well at times, but we still need to put together a strong performance for the full four quarters,” Janesville coach Joe McKenna said. “We are going to have to play better as our schedule becomes tougher. We did some things well, but we need to keep playing hard the entire game.”

Waterloo Christian fell to 1-3 overall.

Janesville’s superior athleticism was on full display early when its pressuring defense resulted in a number of fast-break conversions.

The Wildcats kept rolling after the break, scoring the first 15 points of the third quarter to widen their lead to 46-10.

“We had a big lead, but we let up at the end,” McKenna said. “That’s not acceptable. Maybe my expectations are too high, but I want these guys to win a conference championship and play at Wells Fargo Arena in March.”

Janesville junior Wiley Sherburne provided one of the night’s biggest highlights. He intercepted a third-quarter pass and drove down the floor before elevating to hammer home a one-handed dunk.

“Wiley’s playing at a really high level for us,” McKenna said. “He has tremendous athletic ability and he is always striving to get better. Everything starts with him – he’s our focal point.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Sherburne, averaging nearly 30 points per game, finished with 31 points on Friday.

“This team has so much potential and we know we haven’t played our best basketball yet,” Sherburne said. “Our goal is to make it to state – I don’t see why we can’t go all the way. If we’re locked in, we don’t think anybody can stop us.”

Drew Wagner led Waterloo Christian with 17 points.

In the girls’ game, Waterloo Christian rallied from an early deficit before earning a hard-fought 35-27 win over Janesville.

The Regents trailed 8-2 early before scoring 16 straight points to take control in Friday’s opening game.

Junior Sidra Wheeler delivered for Waterloo Christian during the game-altering run. She collected 10 of her game-high 14 points, including hitting a pair of 3-pointers, during the decisive run.

“We have really good chemistry on this team,” Wheeler said. “We give each a lot of encouragement and we really play well together. This was a good win for us.”

The Regents bolted to a 22-10 second-quarter lead en route to victory. Janesville drew within 23-18 early in the second half before the Regents responded with four straight points.

Wheeler connected on her final basket, converting in the lane early in the fourth quarter to boost her team to a 31-22 advantage.

“Sidra is a very, very confident player and I encourage that,” Waterloo Christian coach Wes Kennedy said. “When she does get on, watch out, she will knock her shots down. She was key in that run in the first half for us.”

Waterloo Christian improved to 3-1 overall while the Wildcats fell to 1-3.

“We’re just so grateful and blessed to be playing right now with everything going on,” Kennedy said. “We have a real close-knit group of girls who enjoy being around each other. We fell behind early, but we did a better job passing and moving the ball after that. We just kept working and playing as a team.”

Chloe Kiene led Janesville with seven points. Teammates Hope Hovenga and Kassidy Dunbar added six points each for the Wildcats.

Summaries

JANESVILLE 61, WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 37

JANESVILLE (4-0) – Leo Dodd 1 0-2 2, Wiley Sherburne 13 5-7 31, Joey Carlson 3 0-0 8, Conner Clubine 0 0-0 0, Jared Hoodjer 5 0-0 14, Carson Pariseau 2 0-0 6. Kyler Kreiger 0 0-0 0, Dawson Dix 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 5-9 61.

WATERLOO CHRISTIAN (1-3) – Drew Wagner 7 3-6 17, Dominick Jones 5 0-0 13, Bryce Adams 1 0-0 2, Carson Rowenhorst 1 0-0 2, Aaron Zwack 1 0-0 3, David Swalve 0 0-0 0, Mason Reisetter 0 0-0 0, Will Davis 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 3-6 37.

Janesville 15;16;17;13 — 61

Waterloo Christian;4;6;8;19 — 37

3-point goals – Janesville 8 (Hoodjer 4, Carlson 2, Pariseau 2), Waterloo Christian 4 (Jones 3, Zwack). Total fouls – Janesville 15, Waterloo Christian 11. Fouled out – None.

Girls

WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 35, JANESVILLE 27

 JANESVILLE (1-3) – Naomi Hovenga 2 0-0 4, Pyper McCarville 0 4-6 4, Hope Hovenga 3 0-0 6, Kamryn Umthum 0 0-0 0, Chloe Kiene 3 1-2 7, Kassidy Dunbar 3 0-0 6. Totals 11 5-8 27.

WATERLOO CHRISTIAN (3-1) – Amber Smith 2 0-0 4, Ashlynn Walston 0 0-0 0, Reagan Wheeler 3 0-0 6, Faith Trelka 1 5-6 7, Sidra Wheeler 6 0-0 14, Allison White 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 5-6 35.

Janesville;8;7;5;7 — 27

Waterloo Christian;7;15;5;8 — 35

3-point goals – Waterloo Christian 2 (S.Wheeler 2). Total fouls – Janesville 12, Waterloo Christian 12. Fouled out – None.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Local News

Your guide to COVID-19

  • Updated

Learn how to protect yourself against infection and recognize symptoms, and worst case, find out what to do if you get sick.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News