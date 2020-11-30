Metro roundup: Waterloo Christian girls open with win

MAYNARD – Reagan Wheeler had 20 points and Faith Trelka scored 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as the Waterloo Christian girls opened their 2020-21 season with a 50-47 double overtime win over West Central of Maynard Monday.

The Regents (1-0) trailed by seven at halftime, but rallied hitting several clutch free throws down the stretch to force overtime and eventually win it.

“We are excited about starting the season with a win and want to build from here,” Regent head coach Wes Kennedy said.

Waterloo Christian is now off until Friday when it travels to Riceville.

