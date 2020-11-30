 Skip to main content
Metro roundup: Waterloo Christian girls open with win
METRO ROUNDUP

Metro roundup: Waterloo Christian girls open with win

{{featured_button_text}}

MAYNARD – Reagan Wheeler had 20 points and Faith Trelka scored 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as the Waterloo Christian girls opened their 2020-21 season with a 50-47 double overtime win over West Central of Maynard Monday.

The Regents (1-0) trailed by seven at halftime, but rallied hitting several clutch free throws down the stretch to force overtime and eventually win it.

“We are excited about starting the season with a win and want to build from here,” Regent head coach Wes Kennedy said.

Waterloo Christian is now off until Friday when it travels to Riceville.

Faith Trelka 2019

Trelka

 Contributed Photo

Area summaries

Girls

APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 55, BCLUW 40

BCLUW (1-1) – Lizzie Garber 5, Allison Engle 13, Batula Messerley 5, Katie Hill 6, Chloe Walters 11.

APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG (1-0) – Ellen Waller 12, Ellie Etjen 8, Kaitlin Cuvelier 7, Sommer Stotler 3, Emalee Price 14, Seyann Luhring 2, Lily Hovenga 2, Kasidy Mohwinkle 7.

Game summary: First-year head coach Brady Driscol picked up his first career win. All 12 of Ellen Waller’s points came on 3-pointers. The Falcons led 20-4 after the first quarter.

Boys

APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 82, BCLUW 34

BCLUW – Cayden McLeland 2, Noah Gallentine 9, Jessie Moore 9, Parker Pike 4, Nick Piper 3, Tanner McLeland 5, Jack Hughes 2.

APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG – Jayden Mackie 10, Gavin Thomas 13, Garrett Hempen 11, Josh Haan 12, Kale Riherd 2, Owen Thomas 13, Elijah Switzer 8, Kael Schoneman 2, Joe Johnson 4, Christian Haugstad 5, Kaden Huttinger 2.

Game summary: A-P led 49-10 at halftime. Five players scored in double figures, including freshman Gavin Thomas.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

