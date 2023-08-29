WATERLOO — The Janesville Wildcats stormed out of Waterloo with a 3-0 sweep of the Waterloo Christian Regents on Tuesday.

The Wildcats evened their record at 2-2 with the win in which they defeated Waterloo Christian, 25-10, 25-23 and 25-12.

In the first set, Kendall Thompson powered an early offensive surge with four kills as the Wildcats leapt out to a 13-5 lead, forcing a Regents timeout. Janesville outscored Waterloo Christian 12-5 out of the timeout to take the first set, 25-10.

Waterloo Christian surged in the second set, jumping out to a 4-0 lead as Keke Smith sparked the Regents. The sophomore opened the game with a kill followed up by a denial of a Wildcats’ attack to give Waterloo Christian an early 2-0 advantage and momentum.

Trailing 11-8, Janesville rattled off six straight points to taka 14-11 lead, forcing another Regents timeout. Waterloo Christian took advantage of the stoppage, gaining a 23-20 behind two kills and a combo block from Reagan Wheeler—Violet LaMarche also got in on the block.

With their back against the wall, Wildcats head coach Shelly Sorensen called a timeout to stymie the Regents momentum. Out of the timeout, Janesville reeled off five-straight points to pull the win out from under Waterloo Christian.

Following the game, Sorensen said she “had no idea” what she told her team during the timeout that sparked the comeback.

“We always just talk about taking care of the ball though so I am sure it was that,” Sorensen said. “We had made some unforced errors up until then to make that a really close game…We just said, ‘We have to fight back.’ And make sure that they earn every point they get from then on.”

Janesville rode the momentum of its thrilling come-from-behind victory to a dominant 25-12 win in the final set to secure the sweep.

Four things fans are buzzing about after the Wildcats’ win:

Oldenburger key to Janesville win

Second on the team through their first two games, Wildcats sophomore Addy Oldenburger proved a crucial piece to Janesville’s win on Tuesday with 14 kills.

During the Wildcats’ winning push in the second set, Oldenburger secure three of the final four points of the game including the game-winning kill.

According to Sorensen, Oldenburger made the most of her opportunities against the Regents—particularly during crucial points in the game.

“[She] really came through in a lot of the situations,” Sorensen said. “[She] is really strong on the outside, especially as a sophomore. Addy O really put the ball down and found different spots on the court for us—had a great night.”

Secondary scorers come up big, let the freshman setter cook

In addition to Oldenburger, the Wildcats got big nights from Thompson and Zoey Barnes as well.

Thompson, who led Janesville in kills entering the bout with Waterloo Christian, found the scoreboard on nine attacks while Zoey Barnes recorded eight successful kill attempts.

Sorensen said the multiple attacking options served the Wildcats well in the win and emphasized the importance of freshman setter Tayah Pollock, who dished 54 assists in the Wildcats first three matches of the season.

“My freshman setter really runs the offense well,” Sorensen said. “She finds who is open and who has a good chance to put the ball down…

This is a big step from eighth grade to the varsity level, but she is doing a great job and just improving every night out…She has played a lot of volleyball since third grade. She has been preparing for this for a long time. She has really taken it away with the opportunity she has here.”

Wildcats student section traveled well

The gymnasium at Waterloo Christian seemed just as loud—if not louder—anytime the road-warrior Wildcats found pay dirt on a spike or a Regents miscue resulted in points for Janesville.

Dominating an entire section of the bleachers, the Wildcat student section helped energize Janesville throughout the Iowa Star Conference matchup according to senior middle hitter Kaylee LaPlant.

“Our student section really pumped us up,” LaPlant said. “I felt like, when we were down a lot, they really came back and helped us bring back the energy.

LaPlant added that the student section “helped a lot” as the Wildcats clawed their way back into the second set.

Wheeler shows out in loss, Regents undeterred

Despite the loss, Waterloo Christian senior Reagan Wheeler put together a strong performance at home.

Although she managed 12 kills in the match, the Regents top attacker said she saw room for improvement in her showing and credited Waterloo Christian setter Kaylin Jones for her successes.

“I feel like I could play a lot smarter,” Wheeler said. “Just with my shots, but that is the game of volleyball. It is a game of errors, a game of ‘I should have done this. I should have done that.’

Our setter is really good this year. She gave me a lot good stuff and that was the only reason I got those kills.”

In falling to 0-3, the Regents are not where they want to be, but are not discouraged by the rocky start according to Wheeler.

“The three teams that we have played have been pretty good,” Wheeler said. “They are three powerhouses. We could have done better. Obviously, 0-3 is not what we want, but you learn more from a loss than you do from a win.

So, if this is how we need to start to get better by postseason, we will take this.”

