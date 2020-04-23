You are the owner of this article.
Huff named all-Iowa Star MVP
PREP BASKETBALL

Huff named all-Iowa Star MVP

Don Bosco 1,000-point scorer Zach Huff was named the Iowa Star Conference's boys' basketball player Most Valuable Player. 

Huff averaged 22.9 points a game while leading the Dons to an 18-6 record. He also led the team with 138 rebounds.

Teammate Lewis Havel joined him on the first team, and Don Bosco head coach Nate Kellogg was named Coach of the Year.

Waterloo Christian had a pair of players honored. John Zwack was selected to the first team following a season where he averaged 19.6 points a game. He also led the Regents in rebounds (151), assists (82) and steals ((46).

Sophomore Elliott Flynn was named to the second team. Flynn averaged 10.8 points and 6.1 rebounds a game.

All-Iowa Star

FIRST TEAM – Zach Huff (Don Bosco), Lewis Havel (Don Bosco), Wiley Sherburne (Janesville), Conner Piehl (Tripoli), John Zwack (Waterloo Christian), Sullivan Fair (Riceville).

SECOND TEAM -- Leo Dodd (Janesville), Jacob Brandt (Dunkerton), Lincoln Drewis (Tripoli), Elliot Flynn (Waterloo Christian), Brody Koenigs (Riceville), Ethan Schmidt (Clarksville).

MVP -- Huff.

COACH OF THE YEAR -- Nate Kellogg (Don Bosco)

2019-20 Zach Huff

Huff
