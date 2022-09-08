High School Volleyball: Waterloo Christian knocks off fourth-ranked Dunkerton

WATERLOO –Waterloo Christian volleyball pulled off an upset against fourth-ranked Dunkerton Thursday in an Iowa Star Conference match,

The Regents went 25-18, 25-14 and 25-20, blunting a late-game comeback by the Raiders to secure the win.

According to head coach Theresa Renaud, the win was the culmination of all the work the girls put in before the season started.

“We’ve been working really hard. Our record has not shown how tough we are or how hard we can play,” Renaud said. “But tonight, they brought it, and I’m very proud of my team. They played like I knew that they could and they finally found it.”

Waterloo Christian earned a winning season in 2021, but one of its most bitter losses came at hands of the Raiders. It was in the back of junior Reagan Wheeler’s mind going in, but as the night progressed, fear gave way to confidence and excitement.

“Not going to lie, I was a little nervous because last year was really rough against them – we just kind of hit a brick wall,” Wheeler said. “So I was a little nervous but I knew that we had been working hard, so it was like, okay, trust my teammates. We can do this. And we pulled through really well together.”

The two were on an equal level in the first set, before the Regents twice built 11-point leads, only to see the Raiders extend the match with a late rally, scoring five points in a row to get within, 24-18, however, the Regents closed the deal and won the set.

The second set saw Waterloo Christian take an early lead and never lose it winning by 11.

The Raiders became desperate to hold on. With the game on the line, Peyton Smith – alongside senior captains Maeson Wolff and Mallory Tisue – fought back to try and force a fourth set. When Dunkerton took an 11-10 lead, Renaud knew it wasn’t over.

“I was a little nervous,” Renaud admitted. “But I had confidence in them. And so the nerves just went away when I saw that they had it.”

The Regents retook the lead, but Dunkerton had one more burst of energy. Down 20-14, they closed in with four more points and got to 24-20 before running out of steam. When the serve was stopped at net, Waterloo Christian’s victory was secured.

While the loss was tough, Dunkerton assistant coach Ana Phier praised Smith and her senior captains for their reliability. She also said that moving forward, they would be working on nailing down the fundamentals for the rest of the year.

“Moving forward, we’re continuing to work on what we can control,” Phier said. “So working on working together, communicating, working on those essentials – passing, serve, receive – and trying different things out.”

Meanwhile, Regent senior Sydney Aronson hopes this win will ignite them for the rest of the season.

“Dunkerton has always been the one team to beat and so with us actually beating them this year, it might boost our confidence a little bit,” she said.