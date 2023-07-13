Five metro softball players earned all-Mississippi Valley Conference honors for their tremendous seasons this summer.

In the Mississippi Division, Cedar Falls senior Gabrielle Townsend was named to the second team.

Townsend batted .378 for the Tigers as she led the team in walks (31), runs scored (31), hits (37) and was second on the team in RBIs with 19.

Waterloo West had four players make the Valley Division squad.

Making the first team was senior Sydney Wilson and junior Bailey Schoepske.

Wilson batted 353 and tied for the team lead with four home runs. She also drove in 18 runs and tied for second on the team with 22 runs scored.

Schoepske also hit four home runs and led the Wahawks with 25 RBIs. She batted .378 and like Wilson also slugged nine doubles.

West was represented on the second team by freshmen Addy Schoepske and Francesca Dehl.

Addy Schoepske batted .421, drove in 24 runs and scored 22 times while hitting 12 doubles, two triples and two home runs. Dehl hit .364 and lead the Wahawks with 27 runs scored.

All-Mississippi Valley

Mississippi Division

First Team

Tierani Teslow (Wahlert), sr., Braylen Conlon (Xavier), so., Mischa Reiners (Liberty), jr., Haley Schroeder (Liberty), jr., Jolee Strohmeyer (Senior), fr., Calley Gralund (Jefferson), jr., Julia Roth (Wahlert), fr., Piper Johnson (Prairie), fr., Duanna Coyle (Xavier), sr., Kelsey Kaut (Liberty), fr., Sophia Kevitt (Jefferson), so., Ruth Tauber (Wahlert), fr., Haileigh Smith (Liberty), sr., Olivia Young (Jefferson), jr.

Second team

Meredith Gatto (Senior), sr., Dani Klees (Prairie), sr., Katie Pilcher (Xavier), so., Gabrielle Townsend (Cedar Falls), sr., Brynlee Slockett (Liberty), jr., Jade Hynek (Prairie), sr., Ava Erger (Jefferson), so., Anna Roling (Wahlert), so., Rylie Moore (Senior), fr., Alaina Luerkens (Xavier), so., Madie Denlinger (Jefferson), sr., Ava Rupp (Senior), fr., Carley Jonker (Xavier), so.

Honorable mention

Cedar Falls – Izzy Walker, Gabie Hanks.

Mississippi Division

First Team

Emily Koranda (Linn-Mar), so., Lily Knutson (Kennedy), fr., Kiya Steger (Western Dubuque), jr., Addy Alber (Kennedy), sr., Erica Ernzen (Western Dubuque), sr., Lianna Hull (Iowa City High), so., Sydney Wilson (Waterloo West), sr., Kendra Mescher (Iowa City West), jr., Grace McCarty (Linn-Mar), sr., Hannah Hoefer (Western Dubuque), so., Bailey Schoepske (Waterloo West), jr., Chandler Houselog (Hempstead), jr., Ja’Naya Dobbs (Washington), sr.

Second team

Jordyn Beck (Linn-Mar), sr., Peyton Paulsen (Hempstead), sr., Molly Carlson (Iowa City High), fr., Emma Barnes (Linn-Mar), so., Carson Koeperich (Western Dubuque), jr., Kennedy Patterson (Washington), jr., Teagan Chrisman (Kennedy), fr., Alli VanderZee (Kennedy), so., Sophia Gratton (Hempstead), 8th, Kaylee Bunn (Linn-Mar), jr., Mackenzie Dvorsky (Iowa City High), jr., Addy Schoepske (Waterloo West), fr., Francesca Dehl (Waterloo West), fr.

Honorable mention

West: Nia Christoffer, Addison Wells.