Waterloo, Waverly-Shell Rock claim IYRA Rugby 7's state championships
PREP RUGBY

051621-spt-rugby photo

Members of the Waterloo Rugby prep team pose with its Class 1A state championships trophy the team won Friday in Bondurant with a 14-0 win over Bondurant-Farrar. 

 Photo submitted

Two area high school rugby teams captured Iowa Youth Rugby Association state championships Friday night in Bondurant and West Des Moines.

The Waterloo Rugby 7’s team comprised of players from Columbus Catholic and Waterloo West beat Bondurant-Farrar, 14-0, in the Class 1A championship game to repeat. Waterloo Rugby won also in 2019 and last year’s tournament was cancelled because of COVID-19.

David Randall was named Player of the Year and all-state. Carson Hartz joined him on the all-state team, while Alex Feldmann earned tournament MVP honors.

Columbus advanced to the championship match with a 31-12 victory over Denver. Denver was led by all-state player Cooper Isaacson.

In Class 2A, played in West Des Moines, Waverly-Shell Rock won its third IYRA state title with a 31-5 win over Southeast Polk.

The Go-Hawks also won titles in 2017 and 2018.

Jack Kramer was named tournament MVP and Layne McDonald joined him on the 2A all-state team.

WSR beat Ankeny, 24-17, in the first round and Urbandale, 24-10, in the semifinals.

In the girls’ tournament in West Des Moines both Cedar Falls and Waverly-Shell Rock made the semifinals.

 

State Championships

Iowa Youth Rugby Association

Class 1A

At Bondurant

First round

Denver 17, Norwalk 12

Bondurant-Farrar 27, Van Meter 0

Central Springs 12, Crestwood 7

Semifinals

Waterloo 31, Denver 12

Bondurant-Farrar 31, Central Springs 7

Championship

Waterloo 14, Bondurant-Farrar 0

Class 2A

At West Des Moines

First round

Fort Dodge 17, Cedar Falls 7

Southeast Polk 15, Cedar Rapids Washington 12

Urbandale 19, Des Moines Roosevelt 15

Waverly-Shell Rock 24, Ankeny 17

Semifinals

Southeast Polk 19, Fort Dodge 17

Waverly-Shell Rock 24, Urbandale 10

Championship

Waverly-Shell rock 31, Southeast Polk 5

Prep girls

Class 1A

At West Des Moines

First round

Southeast Polk 32, Adel 5

Waverly-Shell Rock 15, Ankeny 5

Cedar Falls 29, Norwalk 5

Des Moines Roosevelt 49, Indianola 0

Semifinals

Southeast Polk 27, Waverly-Shell Rock 5

Des Moines Roosevelt 32, Cedar Falls 12

Championship

Des Moines Roosevelt 19, Southeast Polk 10

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

