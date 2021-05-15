Waterloo, Waverly-Shell Rock claim IYRA Rugby 7's state championships

Two area high school rugby teams captured Iowa Youth Rugby Association state championships Friday night in Bondurant and West Des Moines.
The Waterloo Rugby 7’s team comprised of players from Columbus Catholic and Waterloo West beat Bondurant-Farrar, 14-0, in the Class 1A championship game to repeat. Waterloo Rugby won also in 2019 and last year’s tournament was cancelled because of COVID-19.
David Randall was named Player of the Year and all-state. Carson Hartz joined him on the all-state team, while Alex Feldmann earned tournament MVP honors.
Columbus advanced to the championship match with a 31-12 victory over Denver. Denver was led by all-state player Cooper Isaacson.
In Class 2A, played in West Des Moines, Waverly-Shell Rock won its third IYRA state title with a 31-5 win over Southeast Polk.
The Go-Hawks also won titles in 2017 and 2018.
Jack Kramer was named tournament MVP and Layne McDonald joined him on the 2A all-state team.
WSR beat Ankeny, 24-17, in the first round and Urbandale, 24-10, in the semifinals.
In the girls’ tournament in West Des Moines both Cedar Falls and Waverly-Shell Rock made the semifinals.
State Championships
Iowa Youth Rugby Association
Class 1A
At Bondurant
First round
Denver 17, Norwalk 12
Bondurant-Farrar 27, Van Meter 0
Central Springs 12, Crestwood 7
Semifinals
Waterloo 31, Denver 12
Bondurant-Farrar 31, Central Springs 7
Championship
Waterloo 14, Bondurant-Farrar 0
Class 2A
At West Des Moines
First round
Fort Dodge 17, Cedar Falls 7
Southeast Polk 15, Cedar Rapids Washington 12
Urbandale 19, Des Moines Roosevelt 15
Waverly-Shell Rock 24, Ankeny 17
Semifinals
Southeast Polk 19, Fort Dodge 17
Waverly-Shell Rock 24, Urbandale 10
Championship
Waverly-Shell rock 31, Southeast Polk 5
Prep girls
Class 1A
At West Des Moines
First round
Southeast Polk 32, Adel 5
Waverly-Shell Rock 15, Ankeny 5
Cedar Falls 29, Norwalk 5
Des Moines Roosevelt 49, Indianola 0
Semifinals
Southeast Polk 27, Waverly-Shell Rock 5
Des Moines Roosevelt 32, Cedar Falls 12
Championship
Des Moines Roosevelt 19, Southeast Polk 10
