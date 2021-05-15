Waterloo, Waverly-Shell Rock claim IYRA Rugby 7's state championships

Two area high school rugby teams captured Iowa Youth Rugby Association state championships Friday night in Bondurant and West Des Moines.

The Waterloo Rugby 7’s team comprised of players from Columbus Catholic and Waterloo West beat Bondurant-Farrar, 14-0, in the Class 1A championship game to repeat. Waterloo Rugby won also in 2019 and last year’s tournament was cancelled because of COVID-19.

David Randall was named Player of the Year and all-state. Carson Hartz joined him on the all-state team, while Alex Feldmann earned tournament MVP honors.

Columbus advanced to the championship match with a 31-12 victory over Denver. Denver was led by all-state player Cooper Isaacson.

In Class 2A, played in West Des Moines, Waverly-Shell Rock won its third IYRA state title with a 31-5 win over Southeast Polk.

The Go-Hawks also won titles in 2017 and 2018.

Jack Kramer was named tournament MVP and Layne McDonald joined him on the 2A all-state team.

WSR beat Ankeny, 24-17, in the first round and Urbandale, 24-10, in the semifinals.

In the girls’ tournament in West Des Moines both Cedar Falls and Waverly-Shell Rock made the semifinals.

