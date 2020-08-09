Waterloo schools eye fall sports COVID-19 protocols; state may offer guidance on positive tests

WATERLOO — The scheduled season-opening football game between Waterloo West and Waterloo East will certainly have a different look on Aug. 28.
Waterloo Community School District athletics director Dan Huff provided insight on plans being made for football games this fall at Memorial Stadium, the shared home for West and East High.
Administrators from each school met with a Black Hawk County Public Health Department official earlier this week as they evaluated options for promoting social distancing.
The county health department’s approach may look similar to its work with the Waterloo Bucks at Riverfront Stadium. Rows of seats are likely to be marked off, and Huff anticipates the number fans allowed into the venue will be well below capacity.
“We want to make sure there’s plenty of room to social distance,” Huff said. “We want to get a real good procedure for that East-West game and then look at procedures for the rest of the home games.”
Similar to basketball, a limited number of tickets may end up being distributed in advance of the Waterloo rivalry football game. It’s possible the band will be moved to folding chairs spaced six feet apart in the high jump area of the track near the scoreboard in order to provide more room in the stands.
The district is also looking at options to stream the East-West game online for fans unable to get into the stadium.
Guidance from the Mississippi Valley Conference regarding crowds for fall sports is scheduled to be released next week.
Here’s a look at some other topics involved in the return to play for fall sports:
POSITIVE TESTS AND CONTACT TRACING — A flow chart designed by state health officials may be in the works to provide further guidance to schools on how to handle positive tests for COVID-19 within teams.
School districts made decisions in consultation with county heath departments last summer without a uniform policy.
Locally, Cedar Falls baseball and softball baseball quarantined their entire teams for two weeks following positive test results. Schools in other parts of the state handled positives differently.
“How a positive test of a player or coach is handled in one county is very different than another county and that’s confusing,” Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union executive director Jean Berger said. “We’ve asked public health to perhaps give us some guidance, maybe some decision matrix on that, ‘If this happens, then this. If this happens, then this.’
“In general, I’d say in summer we were very reactive. It happened and we reacted to it as best we could. I think we know that probably schools will have exposures and will probably have positive tests. You can be a little more proactive in how you would handle that going into it, as opposed to just reacting to it when it happens. Less scramble, more planning.”
Beyond positive tests, contact tracing forced games to be either canceled or delayed. Huff related that those athletes who spent 15 minutes of an entire day within six feet of anyone who tested positive were recommended by Black Hawk health officials to take a test. Teams suspended games until the result of those tests came back negative.
At the start of the baseball season, Aplington-Parkersburg quarantined its team for two weeks after several players came into close contact with a few students who tested positive for COVID-19.
“There was a lot of time spent on the phone talking with Black Hawk County Department of Public Health,” Huff related. “When we did have a few questions arise, they were super in helping us determine what were some of our next steps and what we needed to do.”
VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENTS — The IGHSAU has recommended weekend tournaments with side-by-side nets inside one gymnasium be avoided, but host schools with the ability to use additional gymnasiums may be able to run those events without decreasing the number of teams participating.
FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SEEDING — This will mark the first season that all schools will qualify to participate in postseason play. Iowa High School Athletic Association executive director Tom Keating said the bracket will be set up similar to basketball and baseball postseason with teams grouped together by location and seeded by success throughout the course of the season.
Teams that may end up playing shorter schedules due to cancellations, will be evaluated by winning percentage and quality of competition.
LOST HOME GAME — With two additional weeks of postseason football play, schools will lose the gate they would have received from hosting a regular season home game. Transferring compensation from the extra playoff games to member schools due to the shortened regular season is being discussed.
“We’re having some discussions internally about that,” Keating said. “It’s on our radar and we are discussing it.”
KEYS TO SUCCESS — Plenty of guidance has been released to try and ensure athletes will have an opportunity to participate in fall sports. Leaders feel success will depend on how well protocol is followed.
“We’re putting things in place that we think increase the chances that we can run cross country meets, play golf, play football safely if people will adhere to what we’re asking them to do,” Keating said. “We need people to be patient, digest what we give them, process it, implement it and to reach out when they have questions.”
