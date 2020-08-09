Waterloo schools eye fall sports COVID-19 protocols; state may offer guidance on positive tests

Guidance from the Mississippi Valley Conference regarding crowds for fall sports is scheduled to be released next week.

Here’s a look at some other topics involved in the return to play for fall sports:

POSITIVE TESTS AND CONTACT TRACING — A flow chart designed by state health officials may be in the works to provide further guidance to schools on how to handle positive tests for COVID-19 within teams.

School districts made decisions in consultation with county heath departments last summer without a uniform policy.

Locally, Cedar Falls baseball and softball baseball quarantined their entire teams for two weeks following positive test results. Schools in other parts of the state handled positives differently.

“How a positive test of a player or coach is handled in one county is very different than another county and that’s confusing,” Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union executive director Jean Berger said. “We’ve asked public health to perhaps give us some guidance, maybe some decision matrix on that, ‘If this happens, then this. If this happens, then this.’