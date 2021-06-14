Waterloo school board approves East High request to join newly formed sports conference

WATERLOO — Next year will be East High’s last season playing sports in the Mississippi Valley Conference following Board of Education approval Monday of the school joining a newly formed group.

Board member Shanlee McNally said she was proud of the process undertaken to come to the decision, which involved discussions with many people. The change will “allow the best experience for our student-athletes,” she added.

“I think it’s going to be a good decision for the student-athletes there,” said board member Jesse Knight.

Starting in the fall of 2022, East will be part of a new athletic conference that will also include 10 current members of the Central Iowa Metropolitan League. Of the CIML’s 19 high schools, the new conference will include all five of Des Moines’ traditional public high schools plus Ames, Fort Dodge, Mason City, Marshalltown and Ottumwa high schools. The Des Moines high schools are East, Lincoln, Roosevelt, Hoover and North.

Dan Huff, Waterloo Community Schools’ athletics and activities director, noted the districts announced they wanted to leave the CIML at the end of February. Shortly after that, the district “received an informal inquiry,” he said about East and West high schools joining the new conference.