Waterloo school board approves East High request to join newly formed sports conference

WATERLOO — Next year will be East High’s last season playing sports in the Mississippi Valley Conference following Board of Education approval Monday of the school joining a newly formed group.
Board member Shanlee McNally said she was proud of the process undertaken to come to the decision, which involved discussions with many people. The change will “allow the best experience for our student-athletes,” she added.
“I think it’s going to be a good decision for the student-athletes there,” said board member Jesse Knight.
Starting in the fall of 2022, East will be part of a new athletic conference that will also include 10 current members of the Central Iowa Metropolitan League. Of the CIML’s 19 high schools, the new conference will include all five of Des Moines’ traditional public high schools plus Ames, Fort Dodge, Mason City, Marshalltown and Ottumwa high schools. The Des Moines high schools are East, Lincoln, Roosevelt, Hoover and North.
Dan Huff, Waterloo Community Schools’ athletics and activities director, noted the districts announced they wanted to leave the CIML at the end of February. Shortly after that, the district “received an informal inquiry,” he said about East and West high schools joining the new conference.
Both schools explored the possibility through meetings with district officials, current and former coaches, and alumni. East remained interested while West “determined they did not want to pursue” the change, said Superintendent Jane Lindaman.
“We were waiting on a formal invitation,” said Huff, which East received last week. The board’s approval will allow East to participate in the new conference’s planning and organizational meetings.
The Mississippi Valley Conference also includes West and Cedar Falls high schools in the Cedar Valley along with high schools in the Dubuque, Cedar Rapids and Iowa City areas. Leaving the conference will still allow East to play against Cedar Valley teams such as West, Cedar Falls and Columbus Catholic High School.
Huff said those leaving the CIML conference don’t compete well against the growing suburban school members, citing an average 16.5% of wins in eight sports over the last five years.
“They just thought, ‘You know, what we want to create is a better experience for the students,’” he noted.
East High is in a similar position. The Trojans consistently rank toward the bottom of the Mississippi Valley Conference all-sports rankings as the school’s enrollment and participation numbers in sports have shrunk.
“I think it’s going to allow us the opportunity to level the playing field,” said Tim Moses, East’s activities director. “I believe everybody in here that coaches at East High would say the same thing. Everybody is super supportive of us joining this new conference.”
Huff said in the case of combined East and West teams, their conference each year would depend on which school has the most students participating. Currently, those sports include boys and girls cross country and swimming, boys tennis, and girls soccer.
“We looked at scheduling,” he said. “That’s the best way to do it.”
It could mean a conference change for those sports every year or every couple of years.
Charlie Aldrich, who coached in the district for over 25 years, expects the change to make East’s coaching better than it is now.
“East has a very, very solid and very good coaching staff,” he noted. “Now with a level playing field it will attract and maintain good quality coaches, which East deserves.”