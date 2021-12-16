Waterloo East girls looking to put it all together

The Waterloo East girls basketball team played a solid opponent in Lynn-Mar on Tuesday and ultimately came up short 51-36. The Trojans fall to 2-5 overall and 0-3 in the Mississippi Valley conference standings. They're currently seventh out of eight schools ahead of only Dubuque Hempstead.

“I think we played well tonight," said head coach Corey Muhammed. "Hats off to Lynn-Mar, they're a good team. We just needed to get our defense going a little more."

The top three scorers for the Trojans were Brooklyn Love with 16 points, Key'Lajaha Jefferson-Putman with seven, and Ellasa Horton with five. Defensively, Love finished with 11 rebounds, seven blocks, and three steals. Trojan teammates Horton and Jaelah Standford finished with five rebounds apiece.

The lady Trojans are continuing to evolve with each game, gaining real game experience against tough competition. That will be good for their overall development.

“The girls are getting better and better with each and every week," said Muhammed. "We've got a good, cohesive group that work well together and enjoy playing with each other. They're all friends on and off the court.”

East only has three seniors on their team in Horton, Jefferson-Putman, and Saffold. Those three will look to guide the young squad this season.

“We've got a young team and we’re improving every game," said Muhammed. "We've got some great young talent in Brooklyn. She does a good job for us. (Tuesday) really just came down to rebounding the basketball. That was the main thing. If we could get our rebounds down, we’ll be in pretty good shape.”

The Trojans look like they have some real potential in the near future with sophomores Miah Norman, Standford, and Love all getting reps and are likely to keep helping the team get better.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0