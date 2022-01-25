Waterloo East, Cedar Falls cancel basketball games

Waterloo East and Cedar Falls High Schools have announced the cancellation of athletic events for Tuesday evening.

East announced the cancellation of their boys and girls basketball games against Iowa City West, originally scheduled for Tuesday evening. Cedar Falls announced their girls basketball games against Iowa City Liberty, also scheduled for tonight, has been canceled as well. Both games have been canceled due to extremely cold temperatures.

Rescheduled dates for the East game will be posted at a later date. Cedar Falls said the girls game will be moved to Saturday, Feb. 5 at 3:30 p.m.

At this time, those are the only two Cedar Valley games that have been canceled so far.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0