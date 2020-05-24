Waterloo Coaches Academy molding leaders of youth

WATERLOO — When Waterloo McKinstry Junior High student Jim Miller simply heard his name from a coach he admired, that moment became unforgettable.
It took just one introduction for Waterloo East’s Hall of Fame wrestling coach Dave Natvig to light a spark inside a boy who would become a Hall of Fame coach himself.
“I was telling everybody,” recalls Miller, director of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum and 10-time NCAA Division III national championship coach at Wartburg College. “Maybe he just asked the (junior high) coach, ‘Hey what’s that kid’s name?’ I don’t know. It didn’t matter. It was inspirational because he said, ‘Hey, I can’t wait to see you when you get up to East High. I can’t wait to have you on the team.’”
Over this past year, Miller has been one of the consultants and keynote speakers helping Waterloo’s school district to develop a top-notch team of leaders.
District athletics director Dan Huff organized the first Waterloo Coaches Academy (WCA) last fall. The Young Family Foundation provided a three-year grant through the Waterloo Schools Foundation as seed money so that the program could be established and have some time to figure out what was most effective and what wasn’t.
“The Young Family Foundation was impressed by the administrators and coaches in the Waterloo schools, and wanted to provide a boost to help get this program started,” trustee Mike Young said.
Administrators and coaches within the district have now reached a new level of collaboration in hopes of elevating the experience for athletes within the city.
“If you can make a difference with the coaches, you’ve got a chance to make a difference with everybody they coach,” Miller said. “I think one of the most influential occupations in the world is the coach.”
Grant money has compensated coaches from the middle school to high school level as they attended a six-hour interactive WCA Saturday training session prior to their respective season. The program has been designed to increase pride, participation and competitiveness throughout Waterloo’s athletics programs.
Student-athlete academic advisory positions have also been created and funded through grant money at each Waterloo public middle school and high school.
“We’re now at the forefront of most school districts in the state as far as providing professional development and academic advisory resources for the student-athletes and coaches,” West athletics director Tony Pappas said.
Prior to being named East’s athletics director, Tim Moses served as the first academic advisor for Central Middle School. Central AD Mike Landers estimates 30 to 35 students would be in Moses’ room within five minutes of the final school bell two to three times a week. Students received updated grade reports and support from teachers who embraced volunteering their time after school.
“I think it builds a culture within your school, I think it builds a culture within athletics,” Landers said. “We’re still in the developmental stage of it, but every kid was engaged and they know what those expectations are.
“I heard Tim say a lot of times, ‘You’re a student-athlete. Student first.’ Sending that message to kids lets them know we want you to be a part of this (sports) program, but we also want you to succeed in school.”
When the COVID-19 crises halted extracurricular activities over the past two months, another professional development opportunity emerged. It started with athletics directors from each of the middle school and high schools networking, and extended to coaches who would log on for weekly Friday virtual sessions.
Presenters included a who’s who list of Waterloo natives: Bob Bowlsby (Big 12 commissioner), Molly Goodenbour (University of San Francisco women’s basketball coach), J.J. Moses (former Houston Texans director of player engagement) and Jadyn Spencer (UNI athletics academic advisor).
Officials Robert Smith and Marvin Spencer, UNI basketball coach Ben Jacobson, Wartburg track and field coach Marcus Newsom and Upper Iowa vice president for athletics Rick Hartzell also delivered virtual presentations and took questions afterwards.
On average, 40 coaches viewed these sessions live. The videos have been archived for future coaches.
“I think it’s really helped us keep connected to each other as coaches and it has connected us with some other people with Waterloo backgrounds,” Huff said. “We’ve had great response from our coaches. It’s been really quality information.”
Miller can testify to the importance of mentors and professional development. He recalls starting as a 24-year old coach at Charles City High School and picking the brains of metro coaching legends Bob Siddens and Keith Young.
“You’ve got a whole bunch of coaches in each building that they can help each other,” Miller said. “It just makes it easier.”
“Marcus (Newsom) would wander into our wrestling room early on. He sat down and just watched. When we won the first (national) title I remember him coming in, holding the trophy and saying, ‘Man, I’ve got to get me one of these.’ A few years later he did, and now he’s got eight of them.”
Waterloo West’s second-year head wrestling coach Steve Farrell has routinely marked the weekly online sessions into his calendar.
“It was intriguing to me to have that growth mindset that you’re going to continue to learn,” said Farrell, who coached for 13 seasons between Lone Tree and Northeast, Goose Lake prior to West.
The coach credits the WCA’s work over the past year for increasing his knowledge of different ways to use social media, plan practices and build checklists of curriculum.
“I’ve been definitely impressed with Waterloo Community Schools and what they have done to better myself and others,” said Farrell, who helped West secure its first winning dual record in a decade last season. “I’m excited to be a part of it.”
Farrell is now making sure to increase his presence in middle schools while evaluating ways to advance the feeder Wahawk Wrestling Club. Perhaps he’ll help inspire the next Jim Miller.
“If you’re in a sport where you’re building, you can’t just pole vault up to the top,” Miller said. “Let’s take the time to do it right — develop the relationships and then obviously you’re working on your strength training, you’re working on your skills.
“We can keep raising our bar and getting toward a level that we want. Success can happen anywhere, but it’s going to take work and it’s going to take some time. I think we’re on the right track.”
