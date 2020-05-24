Waterloo Coaches Academy molding leaders of youth

“I think it’s really helped us keep connected to each other as coaches and it has connected us with some other people with Waterloo backgrounds,” Huff said. “We’ve had great response from our coaches. It’s been really quality information.”

Miller can testify to the importance of mentors and professional development. He recalls starting as a 24-year old coach at Charles City High School and picking the brains of metro coaching legends Bob Siddens and Keith Young.

“You’ve got a whole bunch of coaches in each building that they can help each other,” Miller said. “It just makes it easier.”

“Marcus (Newsom) would wander into our wrestling room early on. He sat down and just watched. When we won the first (national) title I remember him coming in, holding the trophy and saying, ‘Man, I’ve got to get me one of these.’ A few years later he did, and now he’s got eight of them.”

Waterloo West’s second-year head wrestling coach Steve Farrell has routinely marked the weekly online sessions into his calendar.

“It was intriguing to me to have that growth mindset that you’re going to continue to learn,” said Farrell, who coached for 13 seasons between Lone Tree and Northeast, Goose Lake prior to West.