Waterloo, Cedar Falls soccer standouts receive all-conference recognition
Waterloo’s Anna McNally along with Cedar Falls' Ella Kemp and Ella Ubben received first team all-division soccer recognition from the Mississippi Valley Conference on Monday.

Alex Place was honored as the co-Mississippi Division coach of the year. Hallie Peak of Linn-Mar and Delaney Holtey of Cedar Rapids Xavier were the athletes of the year in their respective divisions.

Sophomore Jillian Kellum of Cedar Falls was a second team selection in the Mississippi Division. Waterloo underclassmen Erica Congdon, a defender, and goalkeeper Makenna Chidester earned second team honors in the Valley Division.

Waterloo sophomore Claire Rankin and senior Selma Begic were Valley Division honorable mention selections. Cedar Falls senior Arianna Qualls and junior Sydney Herzmann were honorable mention picks in the Mississippi Division.

Anna McNally 2021

McNally

 Courtesy Photo
