Wolverines star Payton Petersen co-Player of the Year, on elite team yet again

The Iowa Girls Coaches Association (IGCA) released its five all-state teams in all classifications plus the nine-player elite team on Wednesday afternoon.

Dike-New Hartford's Payton Petersen is heavily listed yet again.

The star outside hitter that led the Wolverines to their second straight Class 2A state championship was named as the Co-Player of the Year in the state, the player of the year in 2A and a second straight season being named to the elite team and first team in 2A.

Petersen notched her 1,000th career kill during the state tournament and finished with 583 kills on the season with a hitting efficiency of .383. The sophomore added in 391 digs, 77 blocks and 41 service aces.

It is also the second consecutive season that Petersen was named the classification's player of the year.

Dike-New Hartford had the other half of the Petersen sisters – Jadyn – as well as setter Madelyn Norton, the state's leader in assists with over 1,200. Norton was a second team selection a year ago.

Jadyn Petersen is a repeat first-teamer in 2A. She had 402 kills, 419 digs and paced the Wolverines in aces with 74. D-NH head coach Diane Harms was named 2A's Coach of the Year for the second straight year after piloting it to a 54-1 record.

Cedar Falls had three athletes listed in 5A.

Libero and UNI recruit Alivia Bronner made the first team for the first time in her career. The senior was the catalyst of the Tigers stingy back row with 484 digs that tied her for second in all of 5A.

Bronner was also one of Cedar Falls' best servers in aces (59) and serving percentage (94 percent). Its setter-outside hitter combo garnered their first career all-state honors.

Katie Remmert, the prolific attacker with 468 kills, and Nohea Mahi, the setter that ran the Tigers 5-1 offense to the tune of 971 assists. Both players were key on the back row with each having over 230 digs and each had 30 aces.

Waverly-Shell Rock's Avery Beckett and Sophie Sedgwick were on the first team in 4A. It is the second straight honor for Beckett, the Go-Hawks outside hitter, and the first for Sedgwick.

Beckett paced the Go-Hawks in kills with 427 with a hitting efficiency of over .330. The senior had the seventh most kills per set in 4A at 3.6.

Sedgwick distributed over 1,000 assists for the second consecutive season and had the fourth most assists in the state. A senior, Sedgwick was honorable mention a year ago.

Go-Hawks libero Annika Behrends earned an honorable mention.

Also in 2A, Dike-New Hartford's libero Lexie Fager was named honorable mention. In 3A, Union junior Aubrey Gates was listed as an honorable mention.

Complete teams with area athletes in bold are listed below.

Elite team

Macy Daufeldt, West Liberty, sr.; Payton Petersen, Dike-New Hartford, so.; Lily Dykstra, Urbandale, jr.; Faith DeRonde, Oskaloosa, sr.; Hayden Kubik, West Des Moines Valley, sr.; Kiersten Schmitt, Beckman Catholic, sr.; Kora Ruff, Pleasant Valley, sr.; Cassidy Hartman, Iowa City Liberty, jr.; Morgan Brandt, Sumner-Fredericksburg, jr.

Class 5A

First team

Alivia Bronner, Cedar Falls, sr.; Ava Reynolds, Ankeny, sr.; Cassidy Hartman, Iowa City Liberty, jr.; Halle Vice, Pleasant Valley, jr.; Hayden Kubik, West Des Moines Valley, sr.; Kora Ruff, Pleasant Valley, sr.; Lily Dykstra, Urbandale, jr.; Shelby Kimm, Iowa City Liberty, jr.

Second team (locals only)

Katie Remmert, Cedar Falls, jr.; Nohea Mahi, Cedar Falls, jr.

Class 4A

First team

Avery Beckett, Waverly-Shell Rock, sr.; Avery Van Hook, Marion, jr.; Brynlee Arnold, Glenwood, sr.; Faith DeRonde, Oskaloosa, sr.; Madison Maahs, Western Dubuque, sr.; Maya Karl, Cedar Rapids Xavier, sr.; Meredith Bahl, Western Dubuque, sr.; Sophie Sedgwick, Waverly-Shell Rock, sr.

Honorable mention (locals only)

Annika Behrends, Waverly-Shell Rock, sr.

Class 3A

First team

Ella Koloc, West Delaware, sr.; Emma Salker, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, sr.; Gabby Lombardi, Des Moines Christian, so.; Gracie Schoonhoven, Unity Christian, jr.; Macy Daufeldt, West Liberty, sr.; Madeleine Miller, Mount Vernon, jr.; Molly Shafer, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, fr.

Honorable mention (locals only)

Aubrey Gates, Union, jr.

Class 2A

First team

Carly Puffer, Wilton, sr.; Jadyn Petersen, Dike-New Hartford, so.; Kelsey Drake, Wilton, sr.; Kiersten Schmitt, Beckman Catholic, sr.; Madelyn Norton, Dike-New Hartford, jr.; Morgan Brandt, Sumner-Fredericksburg, sr.; Payton Petersen, Dike-New Hartford, so.; Stella Winterfeld, Western Christian, jr.

Honorable mention (locals only)

Lexie Fager, Dike-New Hartford, sr.

Class 1A

First team

Emily Dreckman, MMCRU, sr.; Gabby Deery, Burlington Notre Dame, jr.; Jadyn Rausch, North Tama, jr.; Jenna Bentz, Burlington Notre Dame, sr.; Kassi Randolph, Holy Trinity Catholic, sr.; Lauren Williams, St. Albert, sr.; Nia Howard, Springville, jr.; Pyper McCarville, Janesville, sr.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1