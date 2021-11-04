Wolverines repeat as 2A state champs with mammoth win over Wolfpack

CEDAR RAPIDS – The idea of a repeat championship was brought up pretty quickly in August. After all, Dike-New Hartford returned every starter from its 2020 state title team. It loaded its schedule with nearly two dozen ranked opponents.

This story was written before. It had the exact same ending Thursday night.

Behind 13 kills apiece from Jadyn and Payton Petersen and the blocking of Ellie Knock, the top-ranked Wolverines won their second consecutive Class 2A state championship by triumphing over third-ranked Western Christian 25-16, 25-17, 25-22 at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse.

“Super happy and blessed,” Payton Petersen said. “Just continuing to fight and make sure it is not our last game.”

It marks the first time since 2016 and 2017 that Dike-New Hartford went back to back. Its head coach Diane Harms now has eight titles, passing the legendary Barb Bakker for third most all-time in the state. She sits behind Tammi Verbeek of Western Christian and Tom Keating, who led Dubuque Wahlert to 11 titles.

“It was so much fun to watch them develop,” Harms said.

The journey was relatively smooth sailing. The Wolverines didn’t drop a set in their last 20 matches. They only dropped five sets in total as state champs Pleasant Valley (5A) and West Delaware (3A) plus St. James Academy took them to three sets.

Only 5A No. 1 Iowa City Liberty defeated Dike-New Hartford. And it wasn’t a three-setter.

“That game was unfortunate, but we felt like we were together the whole time,” Payton Petersen said. “That made us grow so much more. We need to be on our game at all times.”

There were a lot of Saturday tournaments leading up to the HyVee Classic on Sept. 25. Harms felt like DNH (54-1) didn’t compete with the energy it usually does.

In her mind, the Wolverines needed a reset.

“We had to come back and really re-energize,” she said. “We needed a break to make that postseason run.”

Was it a blessing in disguise?

“I think it was a good thing,” Wolverines setter Madelyn Norton said. “It taught us how to handle adversity, and it was good to learn. That helped us be able to be more confident.”

The Wolverines got off to fast starts in both of their matches leading up to facing the Wolfpack. Thursday was no different.

Tied at four, Dike-New Hartford reeled off five straight to take a commanding lead. Western Christian was in a sideout battle as the gap never got closer than three, but never got larger than four.

That’s when Knock stepped up.

She had a solo block that gave the Wolverines a 20-15 lead then proceeded to score five of the final six points.

“My teammates helped me bring the energy,” Knock said. “Closing all season was a big deal for us. We’re glad we got it done tonight.”

Knock did something similar in the third. After Dike-New Hartford called its second timeout of the set, the junior had a block that put it two points away from a celebration. When Payton Petersen slammed down the final kill, a dogpile ensued.

Norton and the Petersen sisters were named to the all-tournament team with Payton garnering the captain honors for the second year in a row.

“We knew we needed to be up strong,” Payton said. “We knew in the middle we had to take away that cutback and then on the outside, we’re pressing.”

Harms had the belief that the block was as strong as it was in the sweep against Denver in the semis. Knock, Payton Petersen and Maryn Bixby all had at least four block assists.

“We always had confidence in ourselves we could be back here,” Knock said.

Yet the Wolverines had to fight and claw back in the third set.

Western Christian (40-6) bolted out to a 9-2 lead, prompting the Wolverines to call their first timeout of the tournament.

“We were not serve receiving well, we were on our heels a bit,” Harms said. “We were making some bad decisions and choices. We knew they were going to fight. We needed to get refocused.”

The Wolfpack maintained their lead until a 4-0 spurt put Dike-New Hartford up 14-12 and it never gave up the lead again. Norton finished with 32 assists, and four players finished with nine digs in the back row.

Verbeek put it bluntly when asked about the heightened level of play the Wolverines showed when the match got tight. They extended their 9-7 lead in the second set behind an 8-0 run.

“Dike-New Hartford is just a whole other level of volleyball,” she said. “They have some special players. They dismantle everybody. They just won’t let you go on a run.”

Is it too early to think about a three-peat?

“We want to enjoy this one,” Harms said. “Ending our season here is always our end goal.”

In order to reach that, Dike-New Hartford will need to replace libero Lexie Fager and two other defensive specialists, Lillian Bennett and Jillian Beuter.

The only hitter the Wolverines lose is middle Taylor Hoehns.

“Getting back in the gym, working hard, fine tuning more things next year,” Norton said. “It is going to be so important. Focusing on ball control and stepping up to be that leader.”

For now, the Wolverines will soak in another state championship. It was a season in which they seemingly always played someone tough and got their opponent’s best shot.

That simply wasn’t good enough.

“Volleyball is a sport of ups and downs,” Payton said. “You’re going to have your games you’re on, the games you’re off. You’re going to get everyone’s best run. We have to make sure we continue to want it.”

