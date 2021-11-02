Wolverines cruise past Tigers, return to 2A semifinals

CEDAR RAPIDS – Dike-New Hartford didn’t mess around Tuesday afternoon.

Its offense was crisp. Its back row had 43 digs. Its front row had the same amount of blocks as it did hitting errors.

The top-ranked and top-seeded Wolverines kept their foot on the gas pedal all match long in their 25-15, 25-16, 25-13 victory over eighth-seeded and 10th-ranked South Hardin in a Class 2A quarterfinal at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids.

“Every year is impressive,” DNH outside hitter Jadyn Petersen said. “Keeping the intensity and being competitive every year is what we go for.”

Awaiting the Wolverines in Wednesday’s semifinals, a team that notched its 52nd win of the season – which head coach Diane Harms believes might be a new school record for wins in a season – will be North Iowa Cedar League foe Denver. The Cyclones swept Boyden-Hull in three sets.

Dike-New Hartford has beaten Denver three times this season. It is a rematch from last fall’s state championship.

Dike-New Hartford has rarely faced adversity this season. It has not dropped a set all postseason and didn’t let the Tigers get to 20 points all match long.

The same South Hardin team that was the final unbeaten team in the state, regardless of classification.

“Any team here is awesome,” Petersen said. “We had to take it one game at a time. We knew they were going to be competitive, we knew they were going to be scrappy.”

The Wolverines were not going to accept a fate like their fellow top seeds have fared at this tournament. Iowa City Liberty dropped a five-setter in its 5A quarterfinal and Davenport Assumption needed to rally to stave off Des Moines Christian in 3A.

As Petersen put it, Dike-New Hartford “took care of business.”

“This is the state tournament, anything can happen,” Jadyn’s twin sister, Payton, said. “Everyone’s fighting for a state championship. Make sure you’re fighting the whole time and know it could be your last.”

South Hardin wasn’t willing to go down easily. It wasn’t until the Wolverines reached 10 points in each set where they created the necessary separation to cruise to victory.

A 5-1 spurt in the opener turned a two point Wolverine lead into six. In the second, the Tigers crept to within 12-8 until DNH scored seven of the next nine points to lead by nine. Then in the third, the Wolverines ballooned their lead from 10-7 to 18-9.

“We knew we couldn’t look past them,” Harms said. “Our girls do a good job of figuring things out as sets go. We kind of find our rhythm a little bit with things.”

Payton finished with a match-high 17 kills, while Jadyn chipped in 12. The Wolverines hit .460, one of their highest hitting matches of the season. They did that despite having nine service errors to just six aces, half of them from Jadyn.

Ellie Knock had eight kills in the middle. The Wolverines wanted to establish the middle, something they have done many times before, but wanted it heightened at the state tournament.

“She had a wonderful game,” Jadyn said. “I wouldn’t say troubles, we just haven’t been able to as much. We’re working on it and every team has their things to work on.”

What has made this group different than Harms’ teams in the past? Team chemistry. Dike-New Hartford is hopeful that can carry it to another state title.

“They really do like each other on and off the court,” Harms said. “We’re just thankful to be able to play another night.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0