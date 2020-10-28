 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
West's Williams, Cedar Falls' Wedgbury, Bronner earn MVC first team honors
0 comments
top story
MVC VOLLEYBALL

West's Williams, Cedar Falls' Wedgbury, Bronner earn MVC first team honors

{{featured_button_text}}

Waterloo West sophomore Sahara Williams along with Cedar Falls' Emmy Wedgbury and Alivia Bronner secured first team honors in their division as the Mississippi Valley Conference volleyball awards were released today.

Williams averaged 3 kills and 2 digs per set on a West team that reached a third consecutive regional final. She is one of nine first team selections in the Valley Division.

Wedgbury and Bronner are returning contributors from Cedar Falls' 2019 state title run. Bronner was a unanimous first team selection in the Mississippi Division after averaging 5.8 digs per set from her libero position and leading the team in ace serves. Wedgbury, a full-rotation outside hitter, averaged 2.9 kills and 3.2 digs per set.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Waterloo West seniors Gabrielle Moore and Rylee Hundley were named to the second team in the Valley Division. Cedar Falls sophomore Katie Remmert and junior Anisia Smith were second team honorees in the Mississippi Division.

Honorable mention selections from Cedar Falls included Hali Mahi and Lani Nielsen. Waterloo East's Nyla Norman and Sydney Magnuson were honorable mention picks as were West's Jaeda Gieser and Sierra Moore.

Iowa City Liberty's Cassidy Hartman was named the Mississippi Division athlete of the year and Jazmine Yamilkoski of Cedar Rapids Xavier earned the athlete of the year honor in the Valley Division.

Preps to Watch: Fall 2020

Fall 2020 sports Preps to Watch

+9
Preps to watch
Preps to Watch
top story

Preps to watch

  • Nick Petaros
  • Updated
  • 0

This week's preps to watch includes athletes from Waverly-Shell Rock, Waterloo East, Columbus, Union, Dike-New Hartford and Janesville.

+9
Preps to watch: Sept. 30
Preps to Watch
breaking top story

Preps to watch: Sept. 30

  • Nick Petaros
  • Updated
  • 0

This week's Preps to Watch column includes athletes from Janesville, New Hampton, Dike-New Hartford, Columbus, Cedar Falls and Valley Lutheran.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News