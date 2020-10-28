West's Williams, Cedar Falls' Wedgbury, Bronner earn MVC first team honors

Waterloo West sophomore Sahara Williams along with Cedar Falls' Emmy Wedgbury and Alivia Bronner secured first team honors in their division as the Mississippi Valley Conference volleyball awards were released today.

Williams averaged 3 kills and 2 digs per set on a West team that reached a third consecutive regional final. She is one of nine first team selections in the Valley Division.

Wedgbury and Bronner are returning contributors from Cedar Falls' 2019 state title run. Bronner was a unanimous first team selection in the Mississippi Division after averaging 5.8 digs per set from her libero position and leading the team in ace serves. Wedgbury, a full-rotation outside hitter, averaged 2.9 kills and 3.2 digs per set.

Waterloo West seniors Gabrielle Moore and Rylee Hundley were named to the second team in the Valley Division. Cedar Falls sophomore Katie Remmert and junior Anisia Smith were second team honorees in the Mississippi Division.

Honorable mention selections from Cedar Falls included Hali Mahi and Lani Nielsen. Waterloo East's Nyla Norman and Sydney Magnuson were honorable mention picks as were West's Jaeda Gieser and Sierra Moore.