Waverly-Shell Rock gets over quarterfinal hump, aims for state title

CEDAR RAPIDS – Recording over 40 wins has been far from Waverly-Shell Rock’s biggest hurdle this year.

Since the 2008 season, the Go-Hawks have gone over that plateau 11 times. EaVon Woodin has been the engineer of that train in all of those seasons.

Getting a state quarterfinal win? That has been far from easy.

“I can’t remember the last time one of our Waverly sports teams, besides our soccer team, making it past the first round,” senior outside hitter Avery Beckett said.

Behind a stout performance from all of its senior stars, the Go-Hawks snared their first win at the state tournament since 2012 in their five-set thriller over Oskaloosa on Monday at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse.

As the final kill was spiked from Beckett, a euphoric scream filled Cedar Rapids. It was the culmination of years of close calls and heartbreak to even get to that point. When the Go-Hawks moved forward to the semifinals, they held the bracket above their heads and continued the celebration.

Win your first state tournament match in nearly a decade, you can celebrate a little extra.

“They wanted to prove they were better than what they were,” Woodin said.

West Delaware clipped Waverly-Shell Rock in 2017 and 19. The Go-Hawks moved up to 5A in 2015, where they fell to Lewis Central. In 2013, Charles City edged the Go-Hawks.

They have not gotten past the semifinal round since their last state championship in 2011.

For this group, what motivated them was last fall.

Waverly-Shell Rock was swept in the regional final against Gilbert. Nearly every major piece of that team returned this fall, another year older and wiser.

And hungrier.

“We had nothing to lose,” setter Sophie Sedgwick said. “Us seniors, we’ve been through games like this.”

Even when Oskaloosa’s star hitter Faith DeRonde rewrote the 4A record book with 40 kills in the match, which broke the previous record by six, the Go-Hawks were far from concerned.

To them, depth was going to be the deciding factor.

“This group is really well-balanced,” Woodin said. “Rather than relying on one or two people to hit all the time.”

Waverly-Shell Rock’s semifinal opponent has a familiar story.

North Scott, a consistent top-five team in 4A this season, defeated Bondurant-Farrar in three sets for its first state tournament since 2012. It has a pair of senior hitters in Ella McLaughlin and Grace Graham that have driven their offensive train.

Both the Lancers and Go-Hawks are two of the best serving teams remaining in the 4A field. They each have over 200 aces as a team and are at over 90 percent in efficiency.

Yet no one is better than WSR’s mark of 94.9 percent.

“We have to do it this time,” Beckett said. “This year, we have to go in and show who we are. This is our last chance.”

For these seniors, who have been playing volleyball together since they were in elementary school, this is what they envisioned all those years ago.

Now, they have two matches left to cap off a season to remember.

“We’ve left early and we didn’t want to do it this year,” Sedgwick said. “We’re 100 percent ready to take them on.”

