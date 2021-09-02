Waterloo Christian with signature win over No. 15 Janesville

WATERLOO - When the final attack of the volleyball match hit the floor, the Waterloo Christian girls hit the floor as well in a celebration of one of the school's biggest victories.
The Waterloo Christian Regents just handed the power house Janesville Wildcats a 3-1 loss (25-22, 25-23, 19-25, 25-20) claiming victory that broke a 10-plus year drought over the 15th-ranked Wildcats.
"We have come such a long way and we honor the Lord in all of this," sophomore middle hitter Reagan Wheeler said. "It all starts with Him. This team has improved so much and it just shows how the hard work of all our players and the hard work the coaches have put in is now paying off."
The victory could be the largest in program history. Janesville has played in the last 11 state volleyball tournaments and in that span had won five state championships.
The Regents started off the night hot, and never let up as they held on for a 25-22 win.
Sydney Aronson closed in on the target with an ace serve to put the Regents (4-1) up 23-22, and then an error by the Cats and a power slam by Wheeler put the victory on the Waterloo Christian board.
The second set was a duplicate run of the first as the home team went up big then held off a Janesville run for a 25-23 game.
"They set the tone for the night right off the bat," said Wildcats coach Shelly Sorensen. "They have some really good players over there and they deserve the win. They worked hard all night and they earned it.
"We made some unforced errors and I think we won our only set where we made the most errors," added Sorensen of Janesville's set three 25-19 victory.
Senior Kamryn Umthum dropped in a nice tap over tying the contest at 21-21, then Umthum teamed with Zoey Barnes for a block and set point forcing a fourth round.
"We knew that Janesville was not going to give us anything and we had to play hard to win it," said Regents coach Angela Evans. "These girls work hard and they train just like they are going to go out and play. They are playing so much smarter and with great confidence and they honestly trust in each other.
They truly want to compete every time out and they fight until the very end. This is my fifth year and they have done this on their own. I'm just along for the ride."
The Regents could smell victory during the fourth and jumped to an 8-4 lead that was stretched into a 17-12 edge
Umthum stopped the run and senior Pyper McCarville closed the gap with a strong put back making the score 17-14.
The two teams exchanged points the rest of the way, and the Regents celebrated the great win with a bench clearing dance.