Waterloo Christian with signature win over No. 15 Janesville

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"They set the tone for the night right off the bat," said Wildcats coach Shelly Sorensen. "They have some really good players over there and they deserve the win. They worked hard all night and they earned it.

"We made some unforced errors and I think we won our only set where we made the most errors," added Sorensen of Janesville's set three 25-19 victory.

Senior Kamryn Umthum dropped in a nice tap over tying the contest at 21-21, then Umthum teamed with Zoey Barnes for a block and set point forcing a fourth round.

"We knew that Janesville was not going to give us anything and we had to play hard to win it," said Regents coach Angela Evans. "These girls work hard and they train just like they are going to go out and play. They are playing so much smarter and with great confidence and they honestly trust in each other.

They truly want to compete every time out and they fight until the very end. This is my fifth year and they have done this on their own. I'm just along for the ride."

The Regents could smell victory during the fourth and jumped to an 8-4 lead that was stretched into a 17-12 edge

Umthum stopped the run and senior Pyper McCarville closed the gap with a strong put back making the score 17-14.