Waterloo Christian wins five-set thriller

WATERLOO – Waterloo Christian improved to 13-11 overall with a thrilling five-set victory over Tripoli Tuesday in Iowa Star Conference volleyball action.

The Regent opened with a win in the first game, but lost the next two before rallying for a 25-16, 24-26, 13-25, 25-19, 15-9 victory over the Panthers.

“I’m so proud of how we finished,” Waterloo Christian coach Angela Evans said.

Reagan Wheeler had 14 kills and six blocks for the Regents.

Sidra Wheeler added 10 kills, while Kaylin Jones and Lauren Bergstrom combined for 29 assists.

Sydney Aronson was a rock star in the back row with 28 digs.

CEDAR FALLS WINS HOMECOMING MATCH: The Tigers improved to 22-5 with a 25-17, 25-14, 25-8 win over Linn-Mar in a Mississippi Valley Conference match Tuesday.

Nohea Mahi had 26 assists to push her past 1,000 assists for her career. Nohea and older sisters, Tayah and Halia, have registered 5,663 assists for the Tigers.

Katie Remmert led CF with eight kills, while Summer Halsor and Ellie Gerdes each had seven. Sarah Albaugh had 11 digs.

WEST FALLS TO KENNEDY: The Cougars knocked off the Wahawks, 25-14, 25-15, 25-13.

West was led by Natalie Schmadeke’s 13 assists. Sierra Moore and Maddie Grimm each had seven kills.

NICL Tournament

At Multiple sights Tuesday, the 16-team North Iowa Cedar League held the opening rounds of their conference volleyball tournament.

Advancing to the final four were Dike-New Hartford, South Hardin, Sumner-Fredericksburg and Denver.

The final four will take place at Dike Thursday with DNH playing Sumner-Fredericksburg in the first match at 5 p.m. and South Hardin and Denver in the second semifinal.

There will be a third place match which will be followed by the championship.

Union of La Porte City, Wapsie Valley, Grundy Center and Gladbrook-Reinbeck will play in the fifth-eighth bracket in La Porte City.

Aplington-Parkersburg will host AGWSR, Columbus Catholic and Jesup in the ninth-12th bracket and in Hudson, the Pirates will host East Marshall, BCLUW and Oelwein in the 13th-16th bracket.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.