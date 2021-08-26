Waterloo Christian girls improve to 3-1

WATERLOO – Waterloo Christian improved to 3-1 Thursday with a pair of volleyball victories on its home court.

The Regents topped Cedar Valley Christian, 25-20 and 25-17, and downed Central City, 25-13, 25-11.

Reagan Wheeler had seven kills in each match.

Rachel Bergstrom and Trinity Renaud each had six against Central City, while Sydney Aronson played outstanding defense in both victories.

“Cedar Valley Christian was scrappy and we had to fight to win that one,” Waterloo Christian head coach Angela Evans said. “Sydney…she’s the heart of our team. She was all over the floor tonight.”

