WATERLOO — The Iowa Girls’ Coaches Association named 35 Courier area athletes to its 2023 All-State volleyball teams including a pair of All-State Elite team honorees.

Of those 35 players, 13 return for the 2023 volleyball season.

Here are the Superstar 7 Courier area volleyball players to watch in the 2023 season:

Jessica Gergen | Middle hitter | Denver | Senior

A 2022 IGCA Class 2A honorable mention, Gergen did a little bit over everything for the Cyclones last seaosn.

Defensively, Gergen finished seventh in 2A with 98 total blocks, including 24 solo blocks.

Gergen did her part on offense as well recording 387 kills while hitting .297 despite serving as the second option in the Cyclones’ system. As a junior, she also led Denver with 57 service aces.

With previous Cyclone offensive dynamo Kayla Knowles off to college, the runway is open for Gergen to take over as new commanding presence above the net for Denver.

Channing Johnson | Setter | Denver | Sophomore

The state-leader in assists with 1,219, Channing Johnson showed out in her 47 starts as a freshman for the Cyclones.

With Gergen and Elaina Hildebrandt back, Johnson should have no difficulty in resuming as the state’s top distributor.

Standing two inches taller than in 2020, Johnson can also build off of a season in which she finished sixth among freshman in 2A with 35 blocks and 11th in digs with 178.

Carlie Willis | Outside hitter | Grundy Center | Senior

A 2A second teamer in 2022, Willis powered the Spartans offense as a junior.

Willis dominated the net front, recording 596 kills while hitting .358, to lead Grundy Center to a 31-13 season.

Willis’ offense should see no faltering in 2023 as the Spartans return their top facilitator in Ellery Luhring this season. Last season, Luhring recorded 944 assists.

In addition to her dazzling offensive numbers, Willis put up 303 digs and 45 blocks last season and posted a 93.7% serving efficiency.

If the Spartans are to return to regional final in 2023, Willis figures to be a major factor in their offense.

Reagan Wheeler | Outside hitter/Middle hitter | Waterloo Christian | Senior

The Waterloo Christian Regents surprised in 2022 with a 20-17 record, advancing to the Class 1A region 4 semifinals before falling to North Tama.

Outside hitter Reagan Wheeler played a significant role in the Regents’ success in 2022. Wheeler recorded 285 kills on a .235 hitting percentage while starting 36 matches as a junior.

She also racked up 83 blocks, including 49 solo blocks, and 170 digs.

Wheeler’s 2022 campaign earned her 1A All-State honorable mention honors.

Named a captain of the Regents in her senior season, Wheeler looks to be a significant contributor in another strong season for Waterloo Christian volleyball.

Isabelle Elliott | Outside hitter | Sumner-Fredericksburg | Senior

One of two returning All-State Elite Team honorees from a year ago, the Northern Iowa-commit dominated in 2023.

Elliott led the state with 677, beating the next closest athlete, Denver’s Knowles, by 29 kills despite playing five fewer matches. With just 94 errors on 1,285 attempts, Elliott finished seventh in the state in kill efficiency at .454.

Elliott added 62 aces at the service line and 293 digs and 32 blocks on defense to add to her already gaudy numbers.

Ranked No. 5 in 2A in the IGHSAU preseason rankings, Elliott appears destined to lead another powerhouse Sumner-Fredericksburg team to Coralville.

Payton & Jadyn Petersen | Outside hitters | Dike-New Hartford | Seniors

It is hard to talk about either Payton or Jadyn Petersen without mentioning the other—so I will not.

The Petersen sisters both earned 2A first team honors in 2022 with Payton also earning 2A Co-Player of the Year and Elite Team honors.

Payton led the Wolverines with 515 kills on a .366 kill efficiency and 64 service aces while also recording 51 blocks and 298 digs.

Jadyn led the Wolverines with 327 digs to go along with 315 kills, the second most on the team, and 38 blocks. She also proved to be the most dangerous Wolverine on the service line with a team-high 485 successful service attempts with 40 aces.

Alongside fellow 2023 senior Maryn Bixby, the Petersen sister provide Dike-New Hartford, the No. 1 team in class 2A, with a chance for a fourth-straight state championship appearance in 2023.

Grace Hannam | Middle hitter | Cedar Falls | Junior

The Tigers enter the 2023 season ranked as the No. 5 team in class 5A in the IGHSAU preseason rankings.

If Cedar Falls is to defend that lofty selection, Grace Hannam will be a big piece to the puzzle.

Hannam’s 82 blocks led the Tigers last season as did her .321 kill efficiency among players with more than 100 attempts.

With 191 kills in her sophomore season, Hannam finished second to Katie Remmert, a 5A first team honoree, in the state category. Following Remmert’s graduation, Hannam becomes Cedar Falls’ top option offensively and most experienced player.

Hannam started all 40 matches for Cedar Falls in 2022 and appeared in all 101 sets.

With Kya Bradfield, Brynn Bakula, Lauren Sandvold, Annistyn Wedgbury and Carley Strelow also returning, Hannam should play a significant role in a season where the Tigers look for a return trip to state.