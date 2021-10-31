Veterans lead the way for area state volleyball qualifiers

CEDAR RAPIDS – Veteran teams are hard to beat.
There is no more evidence of that than Class 2A state volleyball qualifiers Denver and Dike-New Hartford.
The two teams that met in last year’s state championship match returned 13 of the 14 starters and now both teams are on a collision course for semifinal date this week at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse.
The Wolverines, the defending champions, have ridden an entire returning starting lineup and an incredible team chemistry to a 51-1 mark.
“Every team I have ever coached has something unique about it,” DNH head coach Diane Harms said. “What tends to stand out about my best teams are the ones who have had really good team chemistry. This team ranks up in the top five as far as team chemistry.
“That is a real tribute to the girls. They work hard, challenge each other to be better.”
Dike-New Hartford, which has dropped just six games all season, is chasing its 15th state championship.
Setter Madelyn Norton, a junior, is already over 2,000 career assists and sophomores Payton Petersen (567 kills) and Jadyn Petersen (371) are a formidable 1-2 punch offensively.
Denver head coach Jamie Johnson has coached the Cyclones’ six seniors – Reece Johnson, Allison Bonnette, Grace Lyons, Kate Clinton, Sydney Eggena and Avery Forde – since that group were nine-years old.
Along the way, junior Kayla Knowles and sophomore Jessica Gergen have provided a super, solid eight-player rotation.
“Back in the day, those nine-year olds, they played all the rotations,” Jamie Johnson said. “Luckily over the years we’ve added some other key components. Kayla brings some explosive power to our team, and Jessica is very imposing at the net.”
The Cyclones made their first ever state trip to state last year and this fall it took the talented team struggled with a target on its back.
“We had to learn to deal with it,” Johnson said. “At first, I think the girls were afraid of losing. In the end, we found a way to deal with it and began focusing on the goals they wanted to achieve.”
DNH opens with North Iowa Cedar League foe South Hardin, however the Wolverines and Tigers have not met this season.
“It is a very deep and strong field,” Harms said. “A lot of the same teams from last year and the majority of those squads return most of their teams from last year.”
Denver has a first-round rematch of 2020 with Boyden-Hull, a team the Cyclones beat in four games.
“They were junior dominated last year just like we were,” Johnson said. “They have a few strong, flashy hitters. We are going to have to try to slow them down, play with calmness and confidence.”
The Tigers are making their seventh straight appearance in the 5A field.
After putting eight players onto Division I programs in the last five years, Cedar Falls had few known commodities on its roster.
Northern Iowa commit Alivia Bronner would be a leader. Junior setter Nohea Mahi and outside hitter Katie Remmert had played key roles in prior seasons.
But it was the emergence of two regulars that gave the Tigers a push to the next level and sparked Cedar Falls run back to state.
“It was one of those things where we knew what we had in some spots, and didn’t know what we had in others, “Tiger head coach Matt Johnson said. “The thing is that as the year has went on the girls have grown into their roles.
“We had questions in the middle not knowing what we were going to get out of him. Senior Olivia Smothers the whole year has been a model of consistency. We didn’t know what we had in Grace Hannam. We took her along to a couple of JV tournaments this summer, and it was wow, this kid can really play.”
Cedar Falls will play West Des Moines Dowling at 2 p.m. Monday in a 4-5 match up.
“We have to just take care of our side of the net,” Remmert said. “All the teams in the field are good and all of them will have players with big swings. We just got to play our game.”
Capsules
Class 1A
Gladbrook-Reinbeck Rebels
Head coach: Paula Kelley
Overall record: 29-13
Quick hitters: This is Gladbrook-Reinbeck’s third trip in four seasons to the state tournament. The Rebels return five starters from a team that lost t Burlington Notre Dame in the 1A title match in 2020. Emma McClintock is the school’s all-time assist leader with more than 2,000 assists. Ava Wyatt leads the team with a 3.3 kills per set. G-R is 19-2 against 1A competition this fall.
Janesville Wildcats
Head coach: Shelley Sorensen
Overall record: 25-15.
Quick hitters: Despite losing four starters from a state qualifying team last year, the Wildcats behind Pyper McCarville and Hope Hovenga, returning starters, found a way back to Cedar Rapids. McCarville averages 3.8 kills a set, and Kamryn Umthum averages 7.2 assists per game. Janesville has won five state titles in its last 11 trips to the state tournament.
North Tama Redhawks
Head coach: Channing Halstead
Overall record: 30-10
Quick hitters: This is the third trip in four years for North Tama. The 30 victories this season are a school record and the Redhawks won the Iowa Star Conference crown for the fifth-straight season. Junior Shaw Ewoldt leads the team with a 2.9 kills a set average. Kaitlyn Calderwood average 4.2 digs, and setter Jadyn Rausch has more than 1,000 career assists.
Class 2A
Denver Cyclones
Head coach: Jamie Johnson
Overall record: 36-7.
Quick hitters: The Cyclones return all six starters from last fall’s state runner-up team that was making the program’s first-every trip to state. Reese Johnson and Allison Bonnette were all-tournament selections in 2020. Johnson has more than 2,000 career assists and 1,000 career digs.
Dike-New Hartford Wolverines
Head coach: Diane Harms
Overall record: 51-1
Quick hitters: The defending state champion return their entire starting lineup and that group has dropped just six sets all year. DNH’s only loss came to Class 5A’s top-ranked Iowa City Liberty. Setter Madelyn Norton has more than 2,000 career assists, and head coach Diane Harms collected her 700th career win at DNH this fall and is on track to win 1,000 matches in her career next fall.
Osage Green Devils
Head coach: Bryan Tabbert
Overall record: 28-9.
Quick hitters: Now in Class 2A, the defending Class 3A state champions return four starters for a program that is making its seventh consecutive state trip. Senior Meredith Street is a Northern Iowa commit.
Class 4A
Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks
Head coach: Eavon Woodin
Overall record: 42-7
Quick hitters: The Go-Hawks are making their 12th all-time state tournament trip and sixth in 10 seasons. South Dakota commit Avery Beckett is one of three seniors along with setter Sophie Sedgwick and libero Annika Behrends that lead WSR. Head coach Eavon Woodin is in her 41st season, 33rd in Waverly and her 1,195 career wins ranks first in Iowa.
Class 5A
Cedar Falls Tigers
Head coach: Matt Johnson
Overall record: 30-8
Quick hitters: This is the Tigers’ 23rd state tournament appearance and seventh straight. Katie Remmert averages 4.5 kills per set, and Northern Iowa commit Alivia Bronner averages 4.6 digs per set. Cedar Falls has had eight players commit to Division I volleyball programs in the last five seasons, and head coach Matt Johnson needs three victories to reach his 600th career win.
State Pairings
At Cedar Rapids
Class 1A
Matches Tuesday
Burlington Notre Dame (35-8) vs. Tri-Center (27-10), 6 p.m., Court One
Holy Trinity Catholic (32-10) vs. Janesville (25-15), 8 p.m., Court One
LeMars Gehlen Catholic (25-5) vs. North Tama (30-10), 6 p.m., Court Two
Springville (33-4) vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (29-13), 8 p.m., Court Two
Class 2A
Dike-New Hartford (51-1) vs. South Hardin (36-5), 2 p.m. Court One
Boyden-Hull (28-5) vs. Denver (36-7), 4 p.m., Court One
Wilton (36-2) at Osage (28-9), 2 p.m., Court Two
Western Christian (38-5) vs. Dyersville Beckman (33-11), 4 p.m., Court Two
Class 3A
Davenport Assumption (34-4) vs. Des Moines Christian (36-6), 10 a.m., Court One
West Liberty (37-4) vs. Mount Vernon (34-12), Noon, Court One
West Delaware (40-5) vs. Unity Christian (28-4), 10 a.m., Court Two
Sheldon (27-5) vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (30-6), Noon, Court Two
Matches Monday
Class 4A
Western Dubuque (31-3) vs. Sioux City Heelan (20-16), 4 p.m., Court One
Cedar Rapids Xavier (29-4) vs. Marion (36-8), 6 p.m., Court One
North Scott (30-4) vs. Bondurant-Farrar (32-7), 4 p.m., Court Two
Waverly-Shell Rock (42-7) vs. Oskaloosa (31-4), 6 p.m., Court Two
Class 5A
Iowa City Liberty (34-4) vs. Johnston (27-11), Noon, Court One
Cedar Falls (30-8) vs. West Des Moines Dowling (27-12), 2 p.m. Court One
Pleasant Valley (30-4) vs. Ankeny Centennial (30-9), Noon. Court Two
Ankeny (39-5) vs. Urbandale (33-8), 2 p.m., Court Two
