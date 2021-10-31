Veterans lead the way for area state volleyball qualifiers

CEDAR RAPIDS – Veteran teams are hard to beat.

There is no more evidence of that than Class 2A state volleyball qualifiers Denver and Dike-New Hartford.

The two teams that met in last year’s state championship match returned 13 of the 14 starters and now both teams are on a collision course for semifinal date this week at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse.

The Wolverines, the defending champions, have ridden an entire returning starting lineup and an incredible team chemistry to a 51-1 mark.

“Every team I have ever coached has something unique about it,” DNH head coach Diane Harms said. “What tends to stand out about my best teams are the ones who have had really good team chemistry. This team ranks up in the top five as far as team chemistry.

“That is a real tribute to the girls. They work hard, challenge each other to be better.”

Dike-New Hartford, which has dropped just six games all season, is chasing its 15th state championship.

Setter Madelyn Norton, a junior, is already over 2,000 career assists and sophomores Payton Petersen (567 kills) and Jadyn Petersen (371) are a formidable 1-2 punch offensively.

Denver head coach Jamie Johnson has coached the Cyclones’ six seniors – Reece Johnson, Allison Bonnette, Grace Lyons, Kate Clinton, Sydney Eggena and Avery Forde – since that group were nine-years old.

Along the way, junior Kayla Knowles and sophomore Jessica Gergen have provided a super, solid eight-player rotation.

“Back in the day, those nine-year olds, they played all the rotations,” Jamie Johnson said. “Luckily over the years we’ve added some other key components. Kayla brings some explosive power to our team, and Jessica is very imposing at the net.”

The Cyclones made their first ever state trip to state last year and this fall it took the talented team struggled with a target on its back.

“We had to learn to deal with it,” Johnson said. “At first, I think the girls were afraid of losing. In the end, we found a way to deal with it and began focusing on the goals they wanted to achieve.”

DNH opens with North Iowa Cedar League foe South Hardin, however the Wolverines and Tigers have not met this season.

“It is a very deep and strong field,” Harms said. “A lot of the same teams from last year and the majority of those squads return most of their teams from last year.”

Denver has a first-round rematch of 2020 with Boyden-Hull, a team the Cyclones beat in four games.

“They were junior dominated last year just like we were,” Johnson said. “They have a few strong, flashy hitters. We are going to have to try to slow them down, play with calmness and confidence.”

Back in the field, again

The Tigers are making their seventh straight appearance in the 5A field.

After putting eight players onto Division I programs in the last five years, Cedar Falls had few known commodities on its roster.

Northern Iowa commit Alivia Bronner would be a leader. Junior setter Nohea Mahi and outside hitter Katie Remmert had played key roles in prior seasons.

But it was the emergence of two regulars that gave the Tigers a push to the next level and sparked Cedar Falls run back to state.

“It was one of those things where we knew what we had in some spots, and didn’t know what we had in others, “Tiger head coach Matt Johnson said. “The thing is that as the year has went on the girls have grown into their roles.

“We had questions in the middle not knowing what we were going to get out of him. Senior Olivia Smothers the whole year has been a model of consistency. We didn’t know what we had in Grace Hannam. We took her along to a couple of JV tournaments this summer, and it was wow, this kid can really play.”

Cedar Falls will play West Des Moines Dowling at 2 p.m. Monday in a 4-5 match up.

“We have to just take care of our side of the net,” Remmert said. “All the teams in the field are good and all of them will have players with big swings. We just got to play our game.”

