WATERLOO — Something was missing on Senior Night Tuesday for the Waterloo West High volleyball team.
Siddens Gymnasium was packed and the Wahawks had been playing well, but they were upended by an 11-14 Dubuque Hempstead team 25-19, 25-22, 25-22.
The play of the Wahawks puzzled head coach Haley Eckerman as West could never get a long run going and only enjoyed a handful of leads.
“I just don’t know what it is right now,” Eckerman said. “It seems like we are playing lazy volleyball at times and it is frustrating. These girls can play lights-out in practice, but they cannot seem to get it going on the court during the game.
“I told them that the season is pretty much over, the regular season, and this is your last time together as seniors. It is frustrating, and I cannot figure it out.”
The Mustangs figured it out as they built three- and five-point leads in the early stages of each set and the Wahawks were never able to get on a roll.
“It is hard to figure out,” said senior Christina Campbell. “We would come out and all of a sudden our passing would be off or we would stop being aggressive enough. We play different in practice maybe because we are less nervous and not afraid to make a mistake. I don’t know.”
The Wahawks tied the second set at 7-7, but three straight miscues let Hempstead regain control.
In the third set, the Mustangs jumped to a 15-9 lead and again West rallied but couldn’t sustain it.
“It is strange how we can play so well in practice but not in the game,” senior Abby Payne said. “It seems as if one person gets down we all get down, and we have to learn to pick each other up and play harder.
“This is a good team and we have come a long way since I started playing here. We may get to play these guys again in a week (in regional action) and we will not let this happen. We are a better team and we just need to come out and play harder. Play our way.”
“They (Hempstead) have to play Senior in the first round and if they win we would play them again,” Eckerman said. “There is not much more us coaches can do.
“The girls know what they need to do and hopefully they can learn from this game. We will see.”
