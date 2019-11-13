CEDAR RAPIDS -- Union of La Porte City could not take another step backward.
On the brink of being swept by top-seeded Davenport Assumption in a Class 3A first-round state volleyball match at the U.S. Cellular Center, the Knights choice to step forward and face the challenge.
Staving off three match-points in set three to stay alive, Union rode the hot hand of senior Jasmyn Bush to stun Assumption in a comeback for the ages in a 15-25, 20-25, 26-24, 25-21, 15-9 victory.
"It feels amazing. It is unbelievable," said Bush who led all attackers with 26 kills. "But we all knew. We all knew in the beginning. Losing those first two sets put us down a little bit, but we were like 'No! We know who we are and we can do this.'"
Wide eyed and overwhelmed early, Union (31-11) was no match for a balanced Assumption squad in the first two sets. But Union found the strength to rally and then believe it could happen.
Bush, the only player on Union's roster to play on the Knights' last state tournament team in 2016, got hot at the right time, including recording 16 kills in the final two sets to power Union into a semifinal against Mount Vernon (34-10), a five-set winner over West Liberty Thursday at 2 p.m.
Mount Vernon beat Union twice at the Waverly-Shell Rock tournament on Oct. 5.
"None of these girls had any experience down here other than Jas, and I think it showed early," Union head coach Brian Jesse said. "We just kept playing hard and the pressing team usually gets the breaks and we got some and we took advantage of them."
It did not look good in the early stages for Union.
Assumption setter Annabelle Costello was masterful in finding open hitters as Assumption's attackers had clear attacks as it dominated the first two sets. Assumption had five players with seven or more kills in the match and three in double figures led by freshman Ava Schubert's 20. Additionally, Assumption's front line was getting touches or full blocks on just about every Union attack.
"We were shaky that first set," junior hitter Belle Weber said. "I don't know if we weren't ready, but we settled in that third set and we were ready to comeback and fight."
Assumption's dominant play continued into a third set that went back-and-forth only to see a 4-0 Assumption run push Union's season to the brink as Assumption lead 24-21 and had match point for the sweep. But then the unexpected happened as Assumption's next five attacks all were either wide or long handing Union the set.
"Refuse to lose," junior setter Allie Driscol said. "We were pretty down after the first two sets, but we kept a positive attitude and that we were not ready to go home and we have to fight.
"It was really crazy," added Driscol of how the third set finished. "We had to really focus in and finish point-by-point."
With life, Union turned to Bush, who looked like a player on a mission. She hammered home 12 kills in the fourth set, including six straight to close out the set.
"It is no secret on our team when somebody gets the hot hand we will ride them," Jesse said. "We have had Belle get hot and we rode her. Tonight, Jas got hot, and we just kept going to her."
In the fifth, it was back-and-forth early, and then Union took over as a Sam Glenn block sparked a 5-0 run that included an ace by Lexi Nolan and back-to-back kills by Belle Weber, who had 14 kills.
Assumption trimmed Union's lead to three twice, 11-8 the latest, but Knight's were feeling it and when a Nolan ace that just beat the back line landed the upset was finished and the celebration was on.
"I didn't want to go home. I love this place," Bush said.
After Assumption hit at a .433 and .313 in the first two sets, Assumption hit .184, .237 and .200 in the final three as it had 15 attack errors in those three sets after committing just five in the first two. Union had four players record 13 or more digs, Bush and Weber each had 15, while Sophie Winkelpleck had 14 and Nolan 13.
"It is crazy, even a better feeling than beating Dike-New Hartford to get here," Driscol added. "We just pushed them off the bracket."
This is the second time in recent history that Union has pulled off a huge first-round win, the Knights knocked off second-seeded Solon in 2011 in a five-set thriller.
"This one is up there with that one. Nah, it is bigger," Jesse smiled.
