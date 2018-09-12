UPDATE: The incorrect score for the Waterloo West-Cedar Rapids Kennedy volleyball match was recorded with Quik Stats Iowa, but has been corrected. The story below is corrected.
CEDAR FALLS — Top-ranked Cedar Falls blasted Cedar Rapids Prairie 25-11, 25-9, 25-11 in Mississippi Valley Conference volleyball action Tuesday.
The Tigers (16-0) got a dozen kills each from Akacia Brown and Dara Hulstein and hit .468 as a team. Emerson Green put up 32 assists and had 11 digs, Kristen Graves had 17 digs and Emily Hayes had a team-high four of Cedar Falls’ 11 service aces.
JANESVILLE WINS TWO: Janesville swept Waterloo Christian and Grand View Christian in a volleyball triangular at Waterloo Christian.
The Wildcats, 13-1 and ranked No. 1 in Class 1A, overpowered Waterloo Christian 25-5, 25-3, 25-5 before taking care of Grandview Christian 25-13, 25-15, 25-15.
Grandview Christian topped Waterloo Christian 25-13, 25-17, 25-6.
HUDSON 3, COLUMBUS 1: Hudson’s 14th-ranked Class 2A squad fought off Class 3A’s 11th-ranked Waterloo Columbus 25-17, 22-25, 25-22, 25-22. The Pirates improved to 14-4, while the Sailors are now 13-7.
WEST 3, C.R. KENNEDY 2: Cedar Rapids Kennedy battled Waterloo West for five sets before the Wahawks (5-4-0) pulled out a tough Mississippi Valley Conference win 25-13, 25-20, 16-25, 16-25, 15-10.
Kaylissa Arndorfer had 21 kills and 19 digs for West (4-5) and Lauren Conrey added 10 kills and 12 digs. Christina Campbell finished with 29 assists, Jada Draine had three blocks and Arndorfer delivered three of the Wahawks’ eight service aces.
Girls’ sw imming
DECORAH WINS: Decorah defeated Waterloo and Dubuque Hempstead in girls’ swimming Tuesday night.
The Vikings edged Waterloo 129-53 and topped Hempstead 123-58. Hempstead defeated Waterloo 103-74.
Waterloo’s Carley Caughron and Decorah’s Emma Bachelder each won a pair of individual events. Caughron captured the 50 freestyle in 25.59 seconds and the 100 butterfly in 1:00.59. Bachelder won the 100 freestyle in 55.54 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:11.65 while also swimming on Decorah’s winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.
Other top finishes for Waterloo included thirds by the 200 medley relay of Kayelee Harrison, Jade Cox, Caughron and Lily Lederman, Sophie Dehl in the 200 individual medley, the 200 freestyle relay of Lederman, Harrison, Caughron and Dehl and Harrison in the 100 backstroke.
Girls’ swimming
At Dubuque
Team scores — Dubuque Hempstead def. Waterloo 103-74, Decorah def. Waterloo 129-53, Decorah def. Hempstead 123-58.
200 medley relay — 1. Decorah (Rhodes, Bachelder, Voyna, Folkedahl) 1:59.78, 2. Hempstead 2:01.98, 3. Waterloo (Harrison, Cox, Caughron, Lederman) 2:05.79.
200 freestyle — 1. Fish (DH) 2:05.22, 2. Berns (Dec) 2:17.58
200 individual medley — 1. Rhodes (Dec) 2:32.00, 2. Rober (DH) 2:40.43, 3. Dehl (Waterloo) 2:41.22.
50 freestyle — 1. Caughron (Wat) 25.59, 2. Voyna (Dec) 26.90.
1-meter diving — 1. Ling (Dec) 199.80, 2. Hines (Dec) 164.65.
100 butterfly — 1. Caughron (Wat) 1:00.59, 2. Rhodes (Dec) 1:06.23.
100 freestyle — 1. Bachelder (Dec) 55.54, 2. Folkedahl (Dec) 1:01.21.
500 freestyle — 1. Duehr (DH) 5:47.44, 2. Lundtvedt (Dec) 6:33.27.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Decorah (Bachelder, Berns, Folkedahl, Snitker) 1:48.52, 2. Hempstead 1:52.24, 3. Waterloo (Lederman, Harrison, Caughron, Dehl) 1:53.34.
100 backstroke — 1. Fish (DH) 1:07.71, 2. Voyna (Dec) 1:08.71, 3. Harrison (Wat) 1:17.52.
100 breaststroke — 1. Bachelder (Dec) 1:11.65, 2. Duehr (DH) 1:17.64.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Decorah (Voyna, Bruening, Guzman, Berns) 3:59.32, 2. Hempstead 4:30.64.
