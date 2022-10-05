Tuesday replay: East wins another Iowa Alliance volleyball match

Waterloo East won its fourth match in five as it swept Marshalltown, 25-17, 25-16, 25-18, in an Iowa Alliance Conference match Tuesday.

Addyson Haase had 24 assists, while Natalie See and Nyla Norman each had 11 kills. Karsyn Miller led East with 20 digs. Norman chipped in 16 digs.

The Trojans improved to 14-10 overall.

West falls in five: The Wahawks (9-15) pushed Linn-Mar to the edge before dropping a Mississippi Valley Conference match, 25-18, 31-29, 27-25, 18-25, 15-17 Tuesday.

Sahara Williams smashed home 29 kills to pace West’s effort. Sierra Moore added 10 and Jada Smith had nine.

Savannah Ringheden had 24 assists, and Natalie Schmadeke 13. Bailey Schoepske had eight digs, while Moore led the team with five blocks.

Columbus splits: The Sailors lost their North Iowa Cedar League tournament opener to South Hardin, 25-22, 25-20, before rebounding to beat Aplington-Parkersburg in a consolation match, 25-19. 25-14.

The victory was Columbus' ninth of the season.