Tuesday replay: Cedar Falls girls improve to 8-1

CEDAR FALLS – Eighth-ranked Cedar Falls improved to 8-1 overall with a three-game sweep of Dubuque Wahlert in Mississippi Valley Conference volleyball action Tuesday.

The Tigers won 25-11, 25-12, 25-9.

Olivia Smothers had five kills, while Summer Halsor, Nohea Mahi and Devon VanDyke each had four.

Alivia Bronner had 16 digs and Mahi 13.

HEMPSTEAD DOWNS WEST: The Mustangs broke a 23-23 all time to close out the first set and did not trail again Tuesday in a 25-23, 25-17, 25-12 victory over the Wahawks.

Sahara Williams led West with a 12 kills and 11 digs. Savannah Ringheden and Natalie Schmadeke combined for 21 assists.

Makenna Lichty went 12 for 12 serving with an ace.

SENIOR SWEEPS EAST: The Rams took the match 25-19, 25-12, 25-18.

Nyla Norman had six kills and 11 assists to lead the Trojans. Faith Benhoff had five kills, while Kylie Peterson led East with 19 digs.

