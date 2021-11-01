Tight third set doesn't faze Tigers, sweep Maroons in 5A quarters

CEDAR RAPIDS – It mirrored a heavyweight boxing match.

Cedar Falls and Dowling Catholic went blow-for-blow in the third set of their Class 5A quarterfinal matchup. Each time the Tigers were at match point, the Maroons stayed alive. Every instance Dowling was on the brink of extending it to a fourth set, Cedar Falls had an answer.

The Tigers delivered the knockout punch from the service line.

Sarah Albaugh fired home the last of fourth-seeded Cedar Falls’ four aces to ignite a euphoric celebration as the Tigers won 25-22, 25-18, 30-28 over fifth-seeded Dowling Catholic at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids on day one of the Iowa State volleyball tournament.

“Those are the moments you play for all season,” Tigers middle hitter Olivia Smothers said.

It sets up a semifinal date with another Central Iowa Metropolitan League foe in eighth-seeded Johnston, which pulled off an afternoon upset of the top-ranked team in 5A – Iowa City Liberty – in five sets.

Cedar Falls has not faced the Dragons this season.

“This group has gotten comfortable with who they are,” Tigers head coach Matthew Johnson said. "It is a different challenge, but it is a big challenge. They're similar."

Cedar Falls edged Dowling twice this season in weekend tournaments that went a full three sets. This was the first time in five years the Tigers faced the Maroons in a best-of-five.

And with a little bit of tenseness at the end, Cedar Falls extended its winning streak over a Central Iowa power to 11.

"It really proves ourselves," Smothers said. "We had a lot of grit today and that we did the basics really well."

The lead was no more than three points for Cedar Falls (31-8) in the third set. It was the most back and forth set of the night and the final 17 points show why.

When Dowling’s Emma Tallman slammed down a kill to give the Maroons a 21-20 lead, both sides each went on 2-0 spurts to jump ahead by one point. The Maroons tied the set at 22, 24, 25 and 28; Cedar Falls equalized the set at 23, 26 and 27.

“Coach Johnson has been saying 'Don't play the scoreboard,'” Smothers said. "We knew we still had to swing away. We didn't have that pressure, that helped us stay loose."

Tigers outside hitter Summer Halsor spiked her ninth kill to give them a 29-28 lead then Albaugh’s ace sent them into a frenzy.

“We knew we had to keep our heads up,” Remmert said. "They came out strong, fought until the head. We had great leadership from (libero) Alivia Bronner. She kept us calm and collected."

Remmert ended the night with a double-double of 16 kills and 14 digs, while Smothers chipped in 10 kills. Of the 134 attacks the Tigers had, just 13 were hitting errors as Smothers hit .474 and three other front row players notched a hitting efficiency north of .230.

Setter Nohea Mahi distributed 35 assists and had 11 digs in the back row. Albaugh chipped in 12 digs.

“We played very well,” Mahi said. "I think our defense was great."

Cedar Falls rallied from a 16-13 hole in the first set to lead 17-16. Tied at 20, it was awarded a point due to a violation from Dowling. Even with a kill from Piper Kirchhoff that tied the set at 21, the Tigers four of the final five points to lead 1-0.

They hit .390 in the second set and led wire-to-wire to put themselves on the verge of a sweep. They had to earn this one.

“You saw some of that toughness out of us,” Johnson said. "Made some plays at the end."

The Dragons had three players with at least 12 kills and four with double digit dig numbers. They finished second to the Maroons in the CIML-Central Division this season. Cedar Falls understands the assignment will be difficult to crack.

Still, the 2017 and 2019 5A state champions are eager for the chance to get back to the title game.

“Nobody really expected us to come out last year or this year either,” Mahi said. "I'm hungry to win a state title again."

