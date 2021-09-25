Tigers capture their own Invite

The Tigers unleashed the hounds in the second set jumping to a big 9-3 lead and never let up.

Despite surrendering a height difference at the net, the Tigers found other ways to attack the wall in front of them.

Junior outside hitter Katie Remmert, used her power at times to go through the big blocks, then went to a more conventional style of just tapping it over the towers in front.

“Today was just a good day for me because of everyone around me,” claimed Remmert. “The passes were very good, our mids were pulling blocks away from the net and it just left me with some good shots to take. Our back row went after every thing we just needed to play big like them.”

When the Maroons directed their attention towards Remmert, several other Tigers stepped up and baffled the Dowling defense.

Junior specialist, Devon VanDyke, pummeled the right side of the court with timely kills and climbed the ladder with Grace Hannam for key blocks along the way.

“I just look for what is open and a lot of times my team mates will let me know what is there,” said VanDyke. “I just have to stay focused and look for the open spot and try to get the ball there. We know how important the block is so we can get the side out and get the ball back.”