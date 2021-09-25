Tigers capture their own Invite

CEDAR FALLS—Once again there was an excellent mix of talented teams that accepted the invitation for the annual Cedar Falls Tigers Volleyball Tournament.
With seven-ranked teams from various classes in attendance, the cream of the crop rose to the top as Class 5A was represented by the fourth-ranked West Des Moines Dowling and ninth-rankedCedar Falls.
The Tigers claimed the title with an exciting 26-28, 25-10, 15-13 victory closing out a long day of volleyball at the University of Northern Iowa Wellness and Recreational Services complex.
“It was a very long day but we stayed focused and battled through,” said Tigers coach Matt Johnson. “We made some mistakes along the way and were in a lot of tough matches. Grundy Center played us very well and blocked the ball very well. They will be very good late in the year.”
The Spartans pushed the Tigers hard in the semifinal round before the Tigers pulled off a 25-22, 25-18 win.
The Tigers then faced Dowling in the championship match after the Maroons needed three sets to escape the #1 ranked West Delaware Hawks from 2A, 25-16, 18-25, 16-14.
Dowling squeezed out an opening 28-26 set against the Tigers making the home crowd nervous.
“I just told the girls that they needed to pick up the energy in the second, that they had at the end of the first set,” said Johnson. “They need to swing at the right time and not just flip because you want to or you’re afraid to take the shot.”
The Tigers unleashed the hounds in the second set jumping to a big 9-3 lead and never let up.
Despite surrendering a height difference at the net, the Tigers found other ways to attack the wall in front of them.
Junior outside hitter Katie Remmert, used her power at times to go through the big blocks, then went to a more conventional style of just tapping it over the towers in front.
“Today was just a good day for me because of everyone around me,” claimed Remmert. “The passes were very good, our mids were pulling blocks away from the net and it just left me with some good shots to take. Our back row went after every thing we just needed to play big like them.”
When the Maroons directed their attention towards Remmert, several other Tigers stepped up and baffled the Dowling defense.
Junior specialist, Devon VanDyke, pummeled the right side of the court with timely kills and climbed the ladder with Grace Hannam for key blocks along the way.
“I just look for what is open and a lot of times my team mates will let me know what is there,” said VanDyke. “I just have to stay focused and look for the open spot and try to get the ball there. We know how important the block is so we can get the side out and get the ball back.”
The Tigers claimed set two with a perfectly place shot by setter Nohea Mahi setting the ball inside the campfire for the 25-10 win.
Remmert and VanDyke delivered a one-two punch late in the third that turned the tide for the Tigers title.
With the Maroons clinging to a 11-10 lead, Remmert sent a hot shot that nailed the tape and rode the distance falling free of any defenders for the tie.
VanDyke pushed a tap over through Sam Scroeder (6-foot-1) and Mackenzie Dean (6-foot-2) giving Cedar Falls a slim 12-11 lead.
Olivia Smothers drilled a kill that hugged the paint, and Remmert put it away with a blast down center court that no one could get to.
Grundy Center not only pushed the tough Tigers to the limit, they also upset class 2A 10th ranked Osage Green Devils in three sets to earn the shot at the Tigers.
Waterloo Columbus and Janesville grabbed the number two seed in their respected pools and drew tough competition in the first round.
Columbus fell in three sets to Dowling while Janesville battled top-ranked West Delaware to the last point.
Waterloo West made it to the semi’s in the consolation bracket before dropping a tough 25-15, 25-23 loss to Charles City.
Results
POOL ‘A’—Cedar Falls def. Waterloo Columbus 21-12, 21-15, Fort Dodge def. Marshalltown 22-20, 13-21, 15-12, Cedar Falls def. Marshalltown 21-11,21-11, Columbus def. Ft. Dodge 21-12,25-23, Cedar Falls def. Ft. Dodge 21-8, 21-13, Columbus def. Marshalltown 21-17, 21-9.
POOL ‘B’—Grundy Center def. Waterloo West 21-14, 21-11, West Delaware def. Cedar Rapids Washington 21-10, 21-4, W. Delaware def. West 21-12, 21-9, Grundy Center def. Washington 21-12, 21-14, West def. Washington 21-18, 21-17, W. Delaware def. Grundy Center 21-13, 21-14.
POOL ‘C’ -Cedar Rapids Prairie def. Linn-Mar 21-23, 21-13, 15-8, West Des Moines Dowling def. Janesville 21-13, 21-16, Dowling def. Linn-Mar 21-16, 21-19, Janesville def. Prairie 22-20, 17-21, 15-11.
POOL ‘D’—Osage def. Charles City 21-5, 21-6, Osage def. Prairie 21-13, 24-22, Janesville def. Charles City 23-25, 21-14, 16-14, Osage def. Dowling 21-16, 21-12.
CONSOLATION BRACKET
West def. Marshalltown 21-18, 21-16, Washington def. Ft. Dodge 19-21, 21-8, 15-8.
SEMIFINALS—Linn-Mar def. Washington 25-16, 25-17, Charles City def. West 25-15, 25-23.
FINALS—
CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET
Cedar Falls def. Prairie 25-22, 25-18, Grundy Center def. Osage 22-20, 19-21, 15-11, Dowling def. Columbus 21-16, 21-15, W.Delaware def. Janesville 21-13, 21-11.
SEMIFINALS—Dowling def. W.Delaware 25-16, 18-25, 16-14, Cedar Falls def. Grundy Center 25-22, 25-18.
CHAMPIONSHIP—Cedar Falls def. Dowling 26-28, 25-10, 15-13.